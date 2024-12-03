Former ‘7de Laan’ actress appointed CEO at film school AFDA

Lawrenson is a previous student of AFDA and will officially start as CEO in January 2025.

Actress Diaan Lawrenson is now the CEO at AFDA. Picture: Supplied

Former 7de Laan actress Diaan Lawrenson has been appointed the CEO of film school AFDA. She previously had the role of dean of AFDA Cape Town for five-and-a-half years.

Speaking to The Citizen, Lawrenson, who played the much-loved character of Paula van der Leque, said leaving the 7de Laan family in 2016 was a challenging decision but “it marked a necessary step towards personal growth and a re-prioritisation of my family life”.

Lawrenson has featured in many local films and series that include Raaiselkind and Susters. She is an alumna of the institution and has been lecturing at AFDA since 2016.

ALSO READ: RIP Danie Odendaal: Founding father of ‘7de Laan’ passes away

‘7de Laan was my sanctuary’

After a 23-year run on SABC 2, 7de Laan’s final episode was aired on 26 December 2023.

In July 2023, the channel announced that the series would not be recommissioned for another season.

Lawrenson didn’t want to comment on how film students at institutions such as AFDA are impacted by the shutting down of shows such as 7de Laan but said she was grateful to the creators of the show.

“I remain profoundly grateful to Danie Odendaal and Annie Basson for supporting my professional growth and allowing me the freedom to explore new opportunities while maintaining a home at 7de Laan,” said the actress.

During her time at 7de Laan, the actress said she was motivated to remain actively engaged in the industry, taking on diverse roles and responsibilities.

“I was driven by a commitment to continuous evolution, growth, and transformation,” she shared.

While part of the 7de Laan, she produced numerous theatre, film and television productions.

“7de Laan was my sanctuary, a cornerstone of my formative years, and a pivotal period for developing my skills. I am profoundly grateful for the nearly 14 years I spent with the show, as it transformed the trajectory of my life.”

Viewers of 7de Laan even initiated a petition to save the show in 2023.

ALSO READ: Viewers demand 7de Laan’s return after its win at Royalty Soapie Awards

AFDA

Lawrenson is an alumna of AFDA where she will officially start as CEO in January 2025.

She said being a former student has provided her with a profound understanding of AFDA’s business goal and its educational commitment to students.

“I have witnessed first-hand the remarkable success stories of our alumni and remain deeply invested in and inspired by their achievements,” she shared.

AFDA is managed by JSE-listed higher education provider, STADIO Holdings. CEO of STADIO, Chris Vorster, said Lawrenson’s experience in the industry puts her in good stead to carry out the role.

“Her comprehensive understanding of the industry means she knows exactly what it takes to support AFDA’s staff and students. We also look forward to supporting her vision for the institution, and the industry.”

NOW READ: ‘Days of Our Lives’ actor Wayne Northrop dies