“He’s a good actor,” Kevin Spacey receives little sympathy after breaking down during interview [VIDEO]

Sexual allegations against Spacey date back to over 30 years ago, from various young men.

Veteran actor Kevin Spacey received little to no sympathy from social media users after breaking down in during an interview with Piers Morgan, speaking about his financial troubles.

In a sit-down on Piers Morgan Uncensored, the award winning actor broke down when Morgan asked where he currently resides.

“Well it’s funny how you ask that question,” a sobbing Spacey responded.

“This week, where I’ve been living in Baltimore, is being foreclosed on; my house is being sold at auction, so I have to go back to Baltimore and put all my things in storage” averred Spacey.

When Morgan questioned if he was facing bankruptcy he said there have been a couple of times where he thought he would.

“We’ve managed to sort of dodge it, at least as of today,” said Spacey. When Morgan asked him how much money he currently has, Spacey unflinchingly said “None,” admitting to owing many millions in legal bills.

No sympathy

But Spacey’s emotional breakdown garnered no sympathy from netizens, who simply saw it as a fine display of acting from the former House of Cards lead.

He's definitely a good actor. — ZNO 🇺🇸 (@therealZNO) June 11, 2024

I don’t feel the least bit of sympathy for him. — SaltyGoat (@SaltyGoat17) June 11, 2024

In October 2017 US actor Anthony Rapp alleged that Spacey made sexual advances on him when he was 14 years old and Spacey was 26 years old.

Similar accusations surfaced following Rapp’s allegations, and these were from men of various ages and backgrounds — over 50 in total, spanning a period of over 40 years and ranging from harassment to attempted rape.

Spacey lost his job on the successful House of Cards and was removed from other upcoming projects.

But by 2022 the jury for the New York trial ruled that Rapp hadn’t proved Spacey “touched a sexual or intimate part” and found Spacey not liable for battery. The case was formally dismissed.

Last year a jury in a London court found him not guilty of carrying out multiple sex assaults on four men.

Spacey was acquitted by a majority on nine charges which he was accused of committing between 2004 and 2013 at a time when he was working at London’s Old Vic theatre.

Despite his acquittal in different courts, the actor is yet to receive that sort of reception in the public’s eyes.

“Too handsy”

Spacey admitted to being inappropriate in the interview with the Brit journalist. Spacey has described himself as “pushing the boundaries” and “being too handsy” in the past, in an interview.

When Morgan prodded to which Spacey admitted to “being too handsy, touching someone sexually in a way that I didn’t know at the time, they didn’t want.”

“I have caressed people, I have been gentle with people, that is the way that I am,” he added in response to accusations.

“You’re making a pass at someone, you don’t want to be aggressive. You want to be gentle. You want to see if they’re going to respond positively.”

He added: “They should let you know they don’t want to do it so that you can understand it’s non-consensual and stop.”

But some of Spacey’s industry colleagues such as Sharon Stone, Liam Neeson and Stephen Fry have shown him support, endorsing his return to acting through a campaign.

