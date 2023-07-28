‘I am the breadwinner in my family’: Inside Jub Jub’s bail plea

By Kyle Zeeman

TV host and musician Molemo “Jub Jub” Maarohanye argued that he is the breadwinner of his family and “a law-abiding citizen” in his bid to secure bail on Thursday.

Maarohanye appeared in the Johannesburg Magistrates’ Court on charges of attempted murder, rape, and assault. The charges relate to incidents between 2006 and 2010.

According to an affidavit seen by The Citizen, one of the complainants opened a case of rape last February after she was claimed to have previously been turned away by police who allegedly told her to “go back home to solve her relationship problems”.

The National Prosecuting Authority added the women attempted again to open a case after Maarohanye made degrading comments about her on a podcast.

“After seeing her speaking out about her ordeal on social media, more women decided that it was time to come forward and tell their stories.”

The media personality has denied all charges and sought bail of R1,000. He was later released on R10 000 bail. The case was postponed to 24 August.

In his application for bail, seen by The Citizen, Jub Jub detailed how he and his family relied on income he got from TV channel Moja Love, where he is a host on popular reality show Uyajola/99, gigs and a restaurant he runs.

“Law-abiding”

“I am the breadwinner of my family. All my immediate family members are residents in SA and we are a very close-knit family which gets along very well”.

Despite a previous conviction, Jub Jub said he was commited to keeping the law, and believed the charges against him were “engineered”.

“I am a law-abiding citizen and the principles which guides my lifestyle are strictly against the commission of any offences and/or transgression”.

NPA on bail

The NPA said it did not oppose bail.

“We do not regard Mr. Maarohanye as a flight risk. He is not of any danger to the complainants or the witnesses in this case.”



Rushed away

The Citizen was at the court on Thursday but was unable to get comment from the media personality himself as he was ushered from the building in a white tinted Ford Ranger.

Moja Love to decide Jub Jub’s fate

Moja Love said it was “monitoring the progress in this matter” and would allow the law to take its course.