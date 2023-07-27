Jub Jub arrest: Moja Love to ‘allow the law to take its course’

By Vhahangwele Nemakonde

TV channel Moja Love says it will monitor the progress in the case against Uyajola/99 host and “allow the law to take its course”.

Jub Jub appeared in the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court on Thursday on charges of attempted murder, rape and assault, following an arrest warrant issued against him.

He denied all charges and was released on bail of R10,000.

ALSO READ: ‘Fabrication of charges,’ says Jub Jub’s lawyer as he appears in court

According to the NPA, one of the cases against the rapper dates back to a 2006 incident. That case was lodged last year. Three other people have since opened cases against the rapper.

The case was postponed to 24 August.

Jub Jub on Podcast and Chill

The rapper made headlines after being a guest on Podcast and Chill, hosted by MacG (Macgyver Mukwevho) in 2021.

In the episode, he made comments about ex-partner Amanda Du Pont, admitting she was “one of the ladies” he had “smashed”.

“The relationship was good, but I f***ed up. I was dating Amanda, she was still at AFDA. The relationship went on for about three years. We stayed together in the south. I thought so too [that it would be a hit and run] until…there were just so many temptations. Me being with Amanda was never about me cheating on her,” said Jub Jub before talking about his ex-girlfriend and mother of his child Kelly Khumalo.

ALSO READ: Moja Love clears the air on Jub Jub’s ‘dismissal’

In response, Amanda took to Instagram in a video accusing the rapper of raping her during the years of their relationship.

“He suffocated me. He literally suffocated me,” she alleged at the time.

Completely overwhelmed with all your love and support🤍and broken by all your messages of how many of you have gone through the same thing!Thank you!!!!! It’s been so encouraging to see how we are all there for one other.God bless— Amanda du-Pont (@AmandaDupont) December 6, 2021

Apologies

Following uproar on social media, the rapper apologised to Du-Pont for “humiliating” her.

Although Jub Jub announced his intention to take legal action against Amanda for the rape accusations she made against him, he said he had to apologise for his “choice of words” when describing his relationship with the actor.

ALSO READ: Jub Jub apologises to Amanda for ‘humiliation’ and ‘hurt’ he caused her

“In the aftermath of the release of my interview with Mac G, I have taken some time to rewatch the interview and reflect on my words, specifically my exchange with Mac G regarding Ms Amanda du Pont. It was inappropriate for me to discuss the intimate details of my relationship with Du Pont in public. I deeply regret the incident. I wish to apologise unreservedly to Amanda for the humiliation and hurt I caused her. I also apologise to my fans and the public for the inappropriate language I used during the interview,” he said in a statement at the time.

ALSO READ: ‘You’re a nobody to me’ – Amanda du-Pont slams MacG in legal letter

“With regard to the accusations levelled against me by Amanda and others, I have decided to make room for the law to take its course and I request that the media and the public do the same.”