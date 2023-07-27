‘Fabrication of charges’ says Jub Jub’s lawyer as he appears in court

By Bonginkosi Tiwane

A well-known South African rapper handed himself over to the police in Brixton on Thursday 27 July 2023 after a warrant of arrest was issued against him.

Molemo Katleho Maarohanye known as Jub Jub was appeared in the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court on charges of attempted murder, rape and assault on Thursday afternoon. The media personality has denied all charges and was released on bail of R10,000.

The alleged charges brought against him date back to 2006 when the accused was in a relationship with the complainant.

“We didn’t expect the bail to be so high,” Jub-Jub’s lawyer, Ntsako Baloyi of Ntsako Baloyi Inc told The Citizen.

Jub Jub’s legal team had initially requested for bail to be set at R1 000, but the court felt that the amount was too low for the magnitude of charges against him.

“Look, it never happened. It’s a fabrication of charges,” Baloyi said.

He added that Jub Jub is fine, just shocked by the unexpected charges against him. “He’s accepted that there’s a plot to bring him down,” said Baloyi.

About the R100 million lawsuit Jub Jub filed against channel Moja Love, the lawyer confirmed that it’s still there but just needs to negotiate with the channel.

“We’re yet to discuss with Moja Love, but now he’s back working with them. We will settle the matter soon”

The matter will return to court on August 24.