‘I fully support Minister McKenzie’s decision to publish the list’ – MacG despite being named

Broadcaster MacG has welcomed Minster of the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture (DSAC) Gayton McKenzie’s release of the list of beneficiaries of government funding during the Covid-19 pandemic, despite being revealed to have received R75,000.

“We acknowledge the financial support we received from the Department of Sport, Arts, and Culture for COVID-19 relief,” Macgyver, ‘MacG’, Mukwevho told The Citizen.

The DSAC paid more than R72 million to 3 962 artists during 2020-2021. This was revealed in an updated list of beneficiaries shared by the department on Wednesday morning.

“I fully support Minister McKenzie‘s decision to publish the list of beneficiaries,” said MacG.

The publication of his name was unbeknownst to MacG, only finding out while speaking to The Citizen.

Social media users have begun making fun of MacG saying he used the money to pay for the dowry of his long-time partner, Naledi Monamodi.

“This funding was crucial as the pandemic impacted our operations and restricted our ability to record normally and generate income. Our long-time Chillers will recall that we have discussed this on multiple occasions,” averred the founder of the Podcast and Chill with MacG.

‘We have been transparent‘

MacG said he has been transparent about the funds he received to viewers of his podcast which is the biggest on the African continent.

“We have been transparent about seed funding for sound equipment received from the National Youth Development Agency (NYDA). This support was instrumental in launching our platform,” he said.

Such was the anticipation to see the promised list by the new Minister, that the department’s system allegedly experienced a crash while trying to release the names of beneficiaries as promised by Minister McKenzie.

“The Department is aware of the technical glitches and the technicians are working on resolving the problem. We apologise for the inconvenience,” said the ministry.

The list was first released in May 2020.

Other mentioned beneficiaries include the Rebecca Malope Foundation, Busiswa Qqulu, Dumisani Mbebe, Arthur Mafokate and his son, and Bethusile Mcinga.

Legends including Letta Mbulu and Abigail Kubeka also made the list, with Arno Carstens and the Drakensberg Boys Choir.

The department said more lists are expected to be released soon.

“Department of Sport, Arts and Culture has always cared for the creative sector. Below is the link to the Covid-19 Relief Beneficiaries 2020-2021 list. More lists are coming to cover other categories of funding since 2020 to date Beneficiaries,” noted the DSAC in a tweet on X.

