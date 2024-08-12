‘I want to affect change’ – Dr Fezile Mkhize on fulfilling his duties as Mister Supranational

Dr Fezile won the competition in July this year in Poland.

Dr Fezile Mkhize, recently crowned Mister Supranational, says he is eager to embrace the responsibilities and opportunities that come with his new title.

In July, the TV presenter made history by becoming the first black winner and the first African to be crowned Mister Supranational at the prestigious pageant held in Poland.

Speaking to The Citizen, Dr Fezile said he is determined to use this platform to effect positive change, both locally and internationally.

“I really want to ensure that I go out into the community and effect change, not just on an international level, but also here at home. I’m South African; I come from KZN(KwaZulu-Natal), and that province holds my heart. I want to make a difference there, but also amplify it to the world,” he said.

‘Mister Supranational was a unique experience’

Reflecting on his Mister Supranational experience, Dr Mkhize described it as unique and heartfelt.

“I think it’s one of those pageants that are known for having a core that’s very much heartfelt. You have to have an initiative, and you must be actively involved in your community, helping others. Bringing together gentlemen from all over the world who are doing exactly that was an incredible experience, and I’ll treasure it forever,” he shared.

Speaking about the inspiration behind his participation, he explained, “I believe that pageantry should showcase people who are striving to better themselves and, in turn, better others—their community and, hopefully, their country.

“For me, that has always been the most important aspect of self-improvement. I came across an organisation that truly highlighted people who were making a difference, and I fell in love with their cause, which is why I decided to enter.”

