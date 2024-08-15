Fashion And Beauty

Home » Lifestyle » Fashion And Beauty

Avatar photo

By Lineo Lesemane

Digital Lifestyle Journalist

9 minute read

15 Aug 2024

12:28 pm

Chidimma Adetshina to compete in Miss Universe Nigeria after Miss SA withdrawal [VIDEO]

Chidimma is turning a new page in her pageant journey.

Chidimma Adetshina

Former Miss SA contestant Chidimma Adetshina. Picture: Instagram/@official_misssa

Model and Miss SA 2024 finalist Chidimma Adetshina has confirmed her participation in the Miss Universe Nigeria 2024 pageant, following her recent withdrawal from the Miss SA competition.

Adetshina’s departure from Miss SA came after the Department of Home Affairs disclosed evidence of fraud and identity theft involving her mother.

READ MORE: Chidimma Adetshina withdraws from Miss SA pageant

Silverbird Productions, the organisers of Miss Universe Nigeria, then extended a formal invitation to Adetshina, expressing their support for her.

In their invitation, they acknowledged the difficulties she faced and highlighted the opportunity for her to showcase her talent and heritage.

“We at Miss Universe Nigeria have been closely following the developments regarding your decision to bow out of the Miss South Africa beauty pageant. We acknowledge the circumstances surrounding your withdrawal and understand the challenges you may be facing. In light of these events, we want to extend our support and encouragement.

“We believe that your journey in the world of pageantry is far from over and that there are still numerous opportunities for you to showcase your talent, grace, and beauty,” parts of the statement read.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by MISS UNIVERSE NIGERIA (@missuniverseng)

ALSO READ: ‘Victimisation’ of Chidimma Adetshina costs SA spot at Literature Festival in Mexico

Chidimma Adetshina accepts Miss Universe Nigeria invitation

In her acceptance video on Wednesday, Adetshina shared her excitement and gratitude for the opportunity to participate in Miss Universe Nigeria 2024.

“I say this with great excitement because I have decided to participate in the Miss Universe Nigeria 2024 Beauty Pageant. Now I understand the expectations and responsibilities that come with this title, and I am so excited to embark on this journey.

“And I just want to say thank you so much for this opportunity, and I am looking forward to participating in Africa’s most prestigious beauty pageant, Miss Universe Nigeria,” she said.

Social Media reactions

The news has sparked mixed reactions on social media, with some supporters praising Adetshina for her resilience and wishing her well for the competition.

However, some users have questioned the transition, pointing out that it may be unfair to other participants. Here are a few reactions from X.

NOW READ: ‘Ag I guess champions attract Champions’ Marc Lottering on being in Australia same time as Bokke and Dricus

Read more on these topics

beauty pageant Miss South Africa (Miss SA) Miss Universe

For more news your way

Download our app and read this and other great stories on the move. Available for Android and iOS.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Politics EFF deputy Floyd Shivambu and others to ‘step down’
Business Eskom’s winter success: 142 days without load shedding amid improved coal fleet efficiency
News Buffalo injures field ranger at Kruger National Park
Politics MK Party’s star is fading fast – former senior member Nhlanhla Nene
Rugby Bok stars Kolisi, Etzebeth to walk Dricus to octagon for UFC fight in Perth

For more news your way

Download The Citizen App for IOS and Android

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES