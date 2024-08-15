Chidimma Adetshina to compete in Miss Universe Nigeria after Miss SA withdrawal [VIDEO]

Chidimma is turning a new page in her pageant journey.

Model and Miss SA 2024 finalist Chidimma Adetshina has confirmed her participation in the Miss Universe Nigeria 2024 pageant, following her recent withdrawal from the Miss SA competition.

Adetshina’s departure from Miss SA came after the Department of Home Affairs disclosed evidence of fraud and identity theft involving her mother.

Silverbird Productions, the organisers of Miss Universe Nigeria, then extended a formal invitation to Adetshina, expressing their support for her.

In their invitation, they acknowledged the difficulties she faced and highlighted the opportunity for her to showcase her talent and heritage.

“We at Miss Universe Nigeria have been closely following the developments regarding your decision to bow out of the Miss South Africa beauty pageant. We acknowledge the circumstances surrounding your withdrawal and understand the challenges you may be facing. In light of these events, we want to extend our support and encouragement.

“We believe that your journey in the world of pageantry is far from over and that there are still numerous opportunities for you to showcase your talent, grace, and beauty,” parts of the statement read.

Chidimma Adetshina accepts Miss Universe Nigeria invitation

In her acceptance video on Wednesday, Adetshina shared her excitement and gratitude for the opportunity to participate in Miss Universe Nigeria 2024.

“I say this with great excitement because I have decided to participate in the Miss Universe Nigeria 2024 Beauty Pageant. Now I understand the expectations and responsibilities that come with this title, and I am so excited to embark on this journey.

“And I just want to say thank you so much for this opportunity, and I am looking forward to participating in Africa’s most prestigious beauty pageant, Miss Universe Nigeria,” she said.

Social Media reactions

The news has sparked mixed reactions on social media, with some supporters praising Adetshina for her resilience and wishing her well for the competition.

However, some users have questioned the transition, pointing out that it may be unfair to other participants. Here are a few reactions from X.

