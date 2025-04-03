‘No height or weight limits’ as entries open for Miss SA 2025

Reigning queen Mia le Roux shares useful tips for entrants.

Entries for Miss South Africa 2025 are officially open and will close next week Friday at 6pm.

This year, the organisation has introduced small changes to the age limit, allowing entrants to be between 20 and 32 years old as of 30 August 2025. Previously, contestants could only turn 30 during their reign.

Trans and married women, as well as those with children, are eligible to enter, and there are no height or weight specifications or requirements.

Aspiring contestants are required to submit their applications via the Miss SA app or website.

As part of the application process, entrants must upload a headshot, a full-body colour photo, and a link to their entry video, which should be shared via their personal social media channels.

Useful tips from reigning Miss SA Mia le Roux

Reigning titleholder Mia le Roux shared key advice to help those considering entering the competition.

Mia encouraged Miss SA 2025 hopefuls to embrace the journey with an open heart and mind.

“This journey will really challenge you to explore who you are and what you stand for. And if you embrace the journey fully, you will come out knowing yourself so much better, whether you take the crown or not,” she said.

The beauty queen also emphasised the importance of authenticity and self-awareness, advising entrants to stay true to themselves, be informed about social issues, and maintain a strong work ethic.

“Your voice can be a vehicle for change… You are allowed to be human, and it’s okay if you don’t always have the answers to everything, as long as you show that you are completely at peace with who you are and that you are always willing to learn,” she added.

Masterclass sessions for entrants

To assist entrants, Miss SA organisation will host masterclass sessions on its app and preparation workshops on social media.

The masterclasses will feature panel and interactive sessions with former Miss SA winners, judges, and beauty experts, offering entrants tips and tricks for the journey.

Meanwhile, the public will get to know the finalists through Season 4 of Crown Chasers, the reality TV series documenting the competition.

For the first time, the show will include a post-finale reunion episode.

