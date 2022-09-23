‘I’m actually so confused’ – Pearl Thusi responds to snubbing video

Kaunda Selisho

Often vilified on social media, actress and media personality Pearl Thusi has been the subject to much concern and pity after a video went viral showing her long-time friend DJ Zinhle shooing her away from the DJ booth while she was working.

The DJ has since cleared the air about what was really happening in the clip and Thusi has also spoken out about the matter.

“I’m actually so confused. I thought it was obvious that you guys were busy and I just decided to get out of the way. How it got to this point baffles me. Wild. That time we had so much fun,” tweeted Pearl in response to DJ Zinhle’s dismissal of the public narrative around the video.

“Thank you for caring guys, it means a lot. It’s appreciated but I’m really fine,” she added.

I’m actually so confused. I thought it was obvious that you guys were busy and I just decided to get out of the way. How it got to this point baffles me. Wild. That time we had so much fun. ????????‍♀️ https://t.co/PyuOe76RtE— Pearl Thusi (@PearlThusi) September 22, 2022

What happened between DJ Zinhle and Pearl Thusi?

Pearl Thusi and DJ Zinhle. Picture: Instagram

The short video clip comes after much speculation that there was trouble in the air between the famous friends due to the fact that they no longer post pictures together or appear out in public together as often as they used to.

Not only was the video assumed to be a sign of trouble in paradise, but many even tried to classify DJ Zinhle as a mean girl.

DJ Zinhle responds

Yoh ????DJ Zinhle couldn’t even pretend with Pearl Thusi ????… pic.twitter.com/xKcZXrHE8v— Mbhokodo Forever????????‍♀️???????? (@thandiwe_h) September 22, 2022

DJ Zinhle went on Twitter to deny the claims. She wrote on Thursday: “Hey guys. I need to clear things up. Pearl [and] I had a great time & on the video you saw, I was gesturing to Brandon, whom I was playing a set with, to come & select the song cause we were using his USBs.

“Also. Why would Pearl smile when she walked away if I was being mean to her? Please stop vilifying me… STOP!.”

She further stated: “Also. Y’all keep saying I don’t need to explain myself so you can push the narrative that entertains you.

“I was never mean to Pearl.. not at all.”

This is the second time this year that the stars have had to publicly clear the air on their friendship after Thusi also denied claims that they were no longer friends back in July.

READ MORE: ‘I’m humbled’ – DJ Zinhle’s Hair Majesty promises to do better