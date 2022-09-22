‘Stop vilifying me’ – DJ Zinhle defends friendship with Pearl Thusi [video]

Sandisiwe Mbhele

DJ Zinhle has come out to defend her friendship with actress Pearl Thusi after a video of their interaction went viral.

Thusi is seen supporting her friend DJ Zinhle during a recent music gig on Wednesday evening.

It can be interpreted in the video that Zinhle is “dismissing” Thusi during her set, with people further claiming she was mean to the Queen Sono actress.

The video quickly went viral as people assumed this was a clear indication the two’s friendship was rocky.

DJ Zinhle went on Twitter to deny the claims. She wrote on Thursday: “Hey guys. I need to clear things up. Pearl [and] I had a great time & on the video you saw, I was gesturing to Brandon, whom I was playing a set with, to come & select the song cause we were using his USBs.

“Also. Why would Pearl smile when she walked away if I was being mean to her? Please stop vilifying me… STOP!.”

She further stated: “Also. Y’all keep saying I don’t need to explain myself so you can push the narrative that entertains you.

“I was never mean to Pearl.. not at all.”

Thusi reshared the video in question on her Instagram stories, finding no problem with it.

In July, questions were raised over the status of their friendship, with Thusi also denying claims that they were no longer friends.

The two’s friendship has been well documented. Thusi has appeared on DJ Zinhle’s reality show, The Unexpected on BET Africa and showcased how the two love supporting each other in the industry from their hair businesses to their alcoholic beverages.

Fans have raised the fact that the pair aren’t as close as they used to be over the last few months. Thusi and DJ Zinhle used to post each other quite frequently on social media, something that hasn’t occurred in some time.