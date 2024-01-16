“I’m well and safe at the hotel,” – Nomuzi Mabena after surviving Cyclone Belal in Mauritius

Cyclone Belal first hit Mauritius’ neighbours, Reunion Island on Monday taking the life of one person.

Media personality Nomuzi Mabena has confirmed to The Citizen that she is safe after officials in Mauritius issued warnings of tropical storm Belal on the island.

“I am well and safe at the hotel. I came to Mauritius for holiday with friends and taking time out enjoying a break from work,” Nomuzi told The Citizen.

The media personality couldn’t talk extensively, but asked the publication to contact her publicist.

Screenshots from Nomuzi’s Instagram stories expressing her gratitude for safety.

On Monday the Mauritian government ordered inhabitants to stay indoors, but the restriction was eased on Tuesday, with the Mauritius Meteorological Services (MMS) instead saying in an early morning update that the public were “strongly advised to maintain precaution and stay in safe places”.

According to the MMS the atmospheric pressure was rising, “indicating that Belal has already crossed at its closest distance from Mauritius”.

“However, the cyclonic winds associated with Belal are still influencing the island,” the MMS added.

Nomuzi safe

“Nomuzi is in Mauritius enjoying a well-deserved break on holiday with close friends. Yes, as seen on her social media pages – Cyclone Belal hit Mauritius during her vacation,” Nomuzi’s publicist Kim Sineke told The Citizen.

“But Nomuzi is thankfully safe and unharmed along with the whole travel party.”

The media personality also known as ‘Moozlie’ is scheduled to return to South Africa in the next few days, to kick start her work year.

“Her thoughts and prayers are with those who may have been affected by the Cyclone,” averred Sineke.

Calm

The cyclone first hit Mauritius’ neighbours, Reunion Island on Monday. The island was then placed under cyclone alert on Monday, with citizens urged to stay indoors.

According to reporting by AFP and Reuters, Belal has claimed the life of one person in the French Reunion Island, left thousands without power, and caused traffic chaos with numerous cars submerged under floodwaters or piled up on streets.

“Do not go out on whatever pretext, even if the weather is calm. This is probably the eye of the cyclone”, French Reunion authorities said.

An estimated 100,000 customers were without electricity and 37,000 people were without water due to precautionary cuts, Reunion’s prefect Jerome Filippini told franceinfo radio, adding that the number of affected households was likely to rise.

