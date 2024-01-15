WATCH: Global plaudits for opera singer Pretty Yende after a difficult 2023

Pretty Yende lost her mother last July. But, the New Year has seemingly started well for the opera singer.

After losing her mother in 2023, Mzansi’s European-based opera singer Pretty Yende has started the new year on a good note after being selected by luxury hotel, Dorchester Collection, as one of the 12 legends who have made an impact in their respective fields.

“We are proud to announce the launch of our Belong to the Legend series, showcasing the stories of 12 distinguished innovators and trailblazers who have profoundly impacted their fields,” said the hotel in a post.

Yende is part of the selected dozen, which also includes former Arsenal French player Mathieu Flamini and, Polish fashion designer Bárbara Hulanicki as well as British photojournalist Sir Donald McCullin.

“Over the next 12 months, join us as we share their remarkable journeys and discover their legendary lives,” reads the hotel’s post.

Influential South Africans

Yende was recently named in the list of the most influential Africans from the year 2023. Yende performed at King Charles’ coronation which drew praises from different parts of the world. Prior to the performance, Yende allegedly faced backlash for performing for a former coloniser.

“I see each and every opportunity I get as a possibility for my gift to reconcile, to heal, to love, to give joy, to give hope and to give dreams for the future. We cannot change the past but each generation… with a small action can give hope for tomorrow,” Yende is quoted by the publication as saying.

Prior to her mother’s passing in July, Yende was appointed as an ambassador by the World Health Organisation (WHO) for Arts and Health.

“I look forward to all the possibilities to do essential work in my native South Africa and globally for a better and healthier tomorrow,” added the damsel from eMkhondo (formerly known as Piet Retief).

The Top 100 list would’ve had a number of South Africans beaming with pride as Yende wasn’t the only citizen to be named among the continent’s most influential.

Music sensation Tyla made the list; renowned fashion designer Thebe Magugu was also included. Journalists Anton Harber and Branko Brkic were also listed for the work they do in the press. The World Cup winning Springboks were included to the list, as well as wealthy businessman Patrice Motsepe.

Grammy award-winning producer and DJ Black Coffee is also listed, after another stellar year where he made history by headlining his own show at New York’s Madison Square Garden alongside other South African acts.

Nkosinathi ‘Black Coffee’ Maphumulo is seemingly back home after being injured during a flight travelling to Argentina for a performance last week.

Last week the 47-year-old artist’s management team released a statement on all his social media pages informing fans that, while travelling from the Brazilian city of Florianopolis, his flight was forced to make an emergency landing at an airport in Uruguay’s capital, Montevideo.

