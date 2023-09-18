Inside Lebo M’s divorce: Protection order, car repossession and more

Lebo M filed for divorce a few weeks ago.

Lion King producer Lebohang ‘Lebo M’ Morake’s divorce battle with his estranged wife, Pretty Samuels, is reportedly getting even messier.

According to Sunday World, Samuels has accused the composer and reality TV star of abuse and filed a protection order against him.

In the protection order application, Pretty reportedly said that her estranged husband is using the media to bully her and spread fake news to tarnish her reputation.

She said when she was in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) to see her family, she received a message from the complex manager telling her that her husband had ordered him to cancel her access with immediate effect.

“When I came back from KwaZulu-Natal, he only allowed me to take a few of my clothes under the watchful eye of a domestic worker, like a thief.

“I’m advised it is an act of domestic violence for my husband to kick me out of the house like this, and I am asking for the court to protect me from the abuse I am suffering,” she wrote in the application as quoted by the publication.

Before allegedly kicking her out of the house, Morake had reportedly given Samuels 48 hours to return his car.

Why Lebo M filed for divorce

In a statement released last month, the world-renowned composer said he fears for his life and that of his children.

He said during his Europe tour from April to June this year, Pretty had his electronic signature as he had given her proxy to sign documents on his behalf.

When he returned, he asked her to delete the signature from her PC and sign an affidavit stating that she had deleted it, but she was not willing, which caused the altercation between them.

“This has placed me in a position of great discomfort, and I fear for my life and that of my children. I am worried and do not understand why my estranged wife refuses to sign the second affidavit.

“I am consulting with my attorneys to investigate and verify whether I have any fraudulent life policies in my name and/or any life covers taken to insure my life without my knowledge and consent, as this would be tantamount to fraud,” he said.

