Minnie Dlamini reportedly embroiled in ugly custody battle

She has a two-year-old son with her ex-husband Quinton Jones.

Media personality Minnie Dlamini joined trending topics on X on Monday following custody battle reports.

Her ex-husband, Quinton Jones, is reportedly demanding R10 000 monthly spousal support and trying to get custody of their son.

The news comes a few days after Minnie hinted at a custody battle on her Instagram stories.

She posted a picture of her bonding with her baby boy inside a pool with a caption that reads: “Imagine being someone trying to take a baby away from its mother.”

Minnie Dlamini’s Instagram stories screenshot .

Zimoja claims that a source revealed that Minnie is in distress but prepared to fight and ensure that Quinton does not get a cent.

“The dispute over custody and spousal support has added to the stress of being a single mother, and Minnie is struggling to cope with the situation,

“She is overwhelmed and frustrated with everything he has put her through and is now at her breaking point,” the publication quoted the source.

The Citizen has reached out to Minnie for a comment. This article will be updated when she responds.

Minnie and Quinton’s divorce

The pair issued a joint statement in February last year, confirming their divorce. They said they tried their best to make their marriage work.

“After months of separation and consultations with our family and a counsellor, we have taken the decision to officially file for divorce.

“Despite our better efforts to absorb the changes in motion, the emotional burden and the post-traumatic distress of our individual loss outweighed our will,” read the joint statement.

Minnie and Quinton tied the knot in 2017. They had a stunning traditional wedding in June at Glen Hills in northern Durban, KwaZulu-Natal. A white wedding then followed in September at Lourensford Wine Estate in Somerset West.

