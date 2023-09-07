‘This is a united decision’ – Jo Jonas and Sophie Turner confirm divorce

Joe and Sophie say they mutually agreed to end their marriage...

Games of Thrones star Sophie Turner (27) and her soon to be ex-husband Joe Jonas (34) have released a joint statement confirming their divorce.

The pair have been together for seven years. They tied the knot in a private wedding ceremony in Las Vegas in 2019.

They reportedly have two daughters, 3-year-old Willa, and another 14-month-old baby girl.

In a statement shared on Instagram, Joe and Sophie said they mutually agreed to end their marriage.

“After four wonderful years of marriage, we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage.

“There are many speculative narratives as to why, but truly, this is a united decision, and we sincerely hope everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children,” read the statement.

Daily Mail reports that a few days before the divorce announcement, Sophie was spotted having fun at the DropShot bar in Digbeth, Birmingham.

A bar manager told the publication that the TV star was celebrating the wrap of the shooting of her upcoming ITV series.

“She was great company and a really good laugh. I couldn’t believe how happy and relaxed she was. You would never have thought that she was going through a divorce.

“We spent a lot of time chatting and drinking because we had a lot in common. I’m from Coventry, and she’s from Warwickshire, and we were both on the party scene in that area at the same time, so we had some common friends,” said the bar manager.

Social media reactions to Joe and Sophie’s divorce

Scores of fans have reacted to Joe and Sophie’s divorce, saying it was unexpected and many blame Joe.

“The fact that you married, birthed two children for him, and put your career on pause for him just so he could tour/party while you stayed with the kids, but when it came to your career, he couldn’t do the same. You deserve better,” one netizen wrote on X.

Why isn’t anyone asking if Sophie Turner is okay? She got married at 23, had her first baby during a global lockdown at 24, and had her second baby at 26. Her husband – who is 7 years older – was on tour in 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022, and 2023. Sophie, born in the UK, lives in NY… — Duchess Sexpert (@DuchessSexpert) September 6, 2023

Joe Jonas started dating Sophie Turner when she was 19, marry her at 23, knocked her up at 24. She was just finishing Game Of Thrones, she hardly worked these years and follow him on tours. Like he's giving zero support husband vibe. — LaErika_30 (@basiclegend0) September 5, 2023

The fact that you married ,birthed two children for him and put your career on pause for him just so he could tour/party while you stayed with the kids but when it came to your career he couldn’t do the same. You deserve better.#SophieTurner pic.twitter.com/WJLZaSkDWt — Emerald ☁️ (@emerald181922) September 6, 2023

