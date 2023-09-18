PICS: Inside Tatjana Schoenmaker’s bridal shower

The South African swim sensation is one step closer to becoming Mrs Smith.

FUN AND GAMES: Tatjana Schoenmaker having fun at her bridal shower. Picture: Instagram @jcsmith7

South African swimmer, 2021 Olympic Champion and 2023 World Champion, Tatjana Schoenmaker traded in her swimsuit for a little white dress and metallic pink High heels.

The breaststroke swimmer, who is engaged to Rachel Kolisi’s brother, Joel Smith, celebrated her bridal shower this past weekend.

Joel, who is a partner at Livingstone Management Group – a company which provides responsible sports management services for athletes and coaches, asked South Africa’s golden swimmer for her hand in marriage at the top of a mountain at Eagle’s Nest, Constantia in Cape Town in April this year.

Tatjana and Joel’s love story

The exact details of how and when Joel and Tatjana met are still unknown.

The gold medallist first confirmed she was in a relationship with Joel at the end of February when she shared a picture of them together at a rugby match.

Thereafter, the couple frequently posted each other on their respective Instagram feeds.

In July, on Tatjana’s birthday, Joel penned a very heart-warming message to his fiancée to celebrate her special day.

“It is such a blessing to be celebrating you today. To think that this time last year I didn’t even know you –to being engaged a year later. It is impossible to deny God’s involvement in this amazing love that we get to share.

“To a human with an infectious smile, an overwhelmingly caring heart and incredibly sharp mind, an unquestionable dedication and discipline, and a love for God, thank you for who you are Tatjana.

“Happy Birthday my love, I’m sorry that this is only the first time I get to celebrate your birthday but I can’t wait to celebrate every single one of your birthdays into the future, wrote Joel.

The couple is set to say their I do’s in November.

Tatjana’s bridal shower

The pair who is seemingly always together – whether it’s in the pool training or hiking up a mountain, also spend some time together at Tatjana’s bridal shower this past weekend.

Taking to her Instagram account to share some fun snaps of the day with her nearest and dearest, Tatjana wrote:

“It all started out with a DM…

Can you believe it all came down to this?

Kitchen Tea weekend. Unbelievably grateful for the strong, loving and supportive woman in my life!” she captioned her post, sharing several photos from her special day.

