Celebs And Viral

Home » Entertainment » Celebs And Viral

Avatar photo

By Lineo Lesemane

Digital Lifestyle Journalist

8 minute read

13 Nov 2024

04:28 pm

‘I’ve never snatched a man from my friends’: Khwezi Ndlovu denies rumours after lobola ceremony

The actress has set the record straight about rumours that she 'stole' her fiancé from her best friend...

Khwezi Ngcobo

Umkhokha: The Curse star, Khwezi Ndlovu. Picture: Instagram/@kwezi_ndlovu

After celebrating her lobola ceremony over the weekend, actress Khwezi Ndlovu has spoken out about rumours surrounding her relationship.

The actress is soon-to-be wife to the father of her twin boys, popular KwaZulu-Natal businessman Sibongiseni Mageza Mbambo.

On Tuesday, Khwezi released a statement clarifying social media rumours that her fiancé is already married and a father to multiple children.

“My husband-to-be is not married and has never been married before. Our respective families and our children are all so excited about our journey, as it is a first for both families.

“We’re both grateful for the strong foundation of love and unity that our families are building alongside us. We look forward to the continued growth of our family,” Khwezi said.

She also clarified rumours that she had “snatched” her fiancé from her best friend.

“I have never taken a man from any of my friends. Tina Mbambo is my best friend, and she is happily married to her own husband.”

Khwezi explained that her fiancé and Tina’s husband are brothers, adding: “Which makes this moment even more special for us as close friends. It’s unfortunate that there are those who spread false narratives, but I urge everyone not to be drawn into misinformation rooted in selfish motives.”

ALSO READ: ‘I am devastated’ – Izingane Zes’thembu star Vuyokazi Nciweni on leaked audio of her ‘fiancé’

Khwezi Ndlovu’s lobola ceremony

On Sunday, Khwezi shared lovely photos on Instagram, wearing stunning, colourful Zulu traditional attire, announcing that her lobola ceremony was underway.

In November last year, the actress hosted a brown-and-white-themed baby shower, which was followed by the announcement of the arrival of her twin boys in February this year.

NOW READ: ‘I want my music to inspire joy, healing, and self-love’: Thandiswa Mazwai on her international tour and special SA concert

Read more on these topics

celebrities relationships rumours

For more news your way

Download our app and read this and other great stories on the move. Available for Android and iOS.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News ‘Criminals are not to be helped’: Ntshavheni on why govt will not assist trapped illegal miners in Stilfontein
Crime Safa President Danny Jordaan released on R20,000 bail
News Estimated 4,000 illegal miners still trapped underground, several feared dead
Courts Brian Wainstein’s murder trial takes a hit: Lifman associate Andre Naude in hospital
News ‘Go to the nearest police station’, says Lamola on South Africans assisting Israel’s army in Gaza war

For more news your way

Download The Citizen App for IOS and Android

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES