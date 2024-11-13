‘I’ve never snatched a man from my friends’: Khwezi Ndlovu denies rumours after lobola ceremony

The actress has set the record straight about rumours that she 'stole' her fiancé from her best friend...

After celebrating her lobola ceremony over the weekend, actress Khwezi Ndlovu has spoken out about rumours surrounding her relationship.

The actress is soon-to-be wife to the father of her twin boys, popular KwaZulu-Natal businessman Sibongiseni Mageza Mbambo.

On Tuesday, Khwezi released a statement clarifying social media rumours that her fiancé is already married and a father to multiple children.

“My husband-to-be is not married and has never been married before. Our respective families and our children are all so excited about our journey, as it is a first for both families.

“We’re both grateful for the strong foundation of love and unity that our families are building alongside us. We look forward to the continued growth of our family,” Khwezi said.

She also clarified rumours that she had “snatched” her fiancé from her best friend.

“I have never taken a man from any of my friends. Tina Mbambo is my best friend, and she is happily married to her own husband.”

Khwezi explained that her fiancé and Tina’s husband are brothers, adding: “Which makes this moment even more special for us as close friends. It’s unfortunate that there are those who spread false narratives, but I urge everyone not to be drawn into misinformation rooted in selfish motives.”

Khwezi Ndlovu’s lobola ceremony

On Sunday, Khwezi shared lovely photos on Instagram, wearing stunning, colourful Zulu traditional attire, announcing that her lobola ceremony was underway.

In November last year, the actress hosted a brown-and-white-themed baby shower, which was followed by the announcement of the arrival of her twin boys in February this year.

