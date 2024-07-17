Jackie Phamotse announces 11th book months after being sentenced to house arrest

Jackie Phamotse was sentenced for defaming media moguls Romeo and Basetsana Kumalo. Her 11th book set for release in August.

Author Jackie Phamotse has announced that she’ll be releasing her 11th book in August. Picture; jackie_phamotse

After being sentenced to two years of house arrest, author Jackie Phamotse has revealed a new book titled The Tea Merchant set for a release in August.

Described as a romantic thriller set on a rooibos farm in the rugged Cederberg mountains, The Tea Merchant will be Phamotse’s 11th book.

Other books that the author has published include five from the Bare series and four in the Liwa series.

Together with her publisher, Penguin Books South Africa, Phamotse revealed the cover of The Tea Merchant on Wednesday morning after building up the cover reveal for the past few days.

“Step into the rugged Cederberg mountains, where Cameron Coal fights to save his family’s rooibos farm from the brink of bankruptcy. Amidst the grief, mystery, and danger, he finds an unexpected connection with the enigmatic nurse, Luna Parks,” averred the book description.

”Secrets and intrigue abound in this gripping romantic thriller that will leave you on the edge of your seat. Who wanted Cameron’s wife dead? What secrets does Luna hold? Discover the answers in The Tea Merchant this August.”

Phamotse said readers should expect intrigue, passion, and plenty of mystery.

Romeo and Basetsana Kumalo case

After a six-year-long legal battle for defaming media moguls Romeo and Basetsana Kumalo over a tweet alleging that Romeo had engaged in a sexual encounter with another man, Phamotse was sentenced to two years of correctional supervision (house arrest) and was ordered to perform community service by the Randburg Magistrates’ Court.

‘Time to do what I’m called to do’

The controversial author said this has given her time to do what she’s called to.

“God has given me so much strength and peace it’s unbelievable. It’s truly peace beyond understanding. I’m covered. I’m home, lost nothing but given more time to do what I’m called to do. It’s not done until he recalls the air in me,” said Phamotse soon after the judgement.

Phamotse has built a fanbase of readers intrigued by her writing that’s driven by female characters.

She describes her ardent readers and supporters as “the mighty Bare Nation because that’s our foundation.”

“I am humbled, grateful, and honoured that you have chosen to spend your hard-earned money on my work. Your support means the world to me, and I am deeply thankful for your trust and belief in my writing,” jotted Phamotse a week ago.

“I am grateful for your support, and I promise to keep writing, creating, and pushing boundaries to bring you more stories that inspire, uplift, and challenge you,” she said.

“We are beginning a new chapter, releasing my 11th book in a week and I feel overwhelmed and joyful, especially understanding these trying times. You have never left me. I can’t wait to see you on tour,” Phamotse said.

