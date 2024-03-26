Author Jackie Phamotse sentenced to two years house arrest and community service in Kumalos case

Randburg Magistrates' Court orders two years of correctional supervision for defamation against media moguls.

The Kumalos on the left and Jakie Phamotse. The latter lost a case against the power couple. Pictures: basetsanakumalo and @JackiePhamotse/ Instagram and Twitter

Controversial author Jackie Phamotse was sentenced on Tuesday to two years of correctional supervision (house arrest), and she has been ordered to perform community service by the Randburg Magistrates’ Court.

This comes after a six-year-long legal battle for defaming media moguls Romeo and Basetsana Kumalo over a tweet alleging that Romeo had engaged in a sexual encounter with another man.

In 2018, Phamotse tweeted about an alleged sex tape that social media users concluded involved the Kumalos and a boy celebrity.

After the pair took legal action against the author, she was found guilty of defamation, crimen injuria, and contempt of court on 19 September, 2023.

House arrest and community service

Magistrate Saras Naidoo sentenced Phamotse to two years of house arrest and ordered her to perform community service and submit herself to social workers for assessments.

Naidoo said Phamotse has been fined R12 000 for count three (criminal defamation) or four months imprisonment, and on count four (contempt of court), R18 000 or six months imprisonment.

Phamotse told the court that she can only pay R4 000, saying the rest of the fines would be settled on a monthly basis, according to Sunday World.

Speaking to the media after the sentencing, Basetsana welcomed the sentencing.

@dailysunsa WATCH : Businesswoman and TV star Basetsana Kumalo happy with the sentencing of Jackie Phamotse today at Randburg Magistrate Court. #BasetsanaKumalo #JackiePhamotse pic.twitter.com/Dq12JPScJL — phuti mathobela (@phuti_mathobela) March 26, 2024

“I think, for me, it’s important for anybody and everybody to stand up for yourself, for your rights, and for the dignity and integrity of your own family. But more importantly, you should not allow people to define your destiny and take away your voice,” she said.

‘Claimed my voice back’

The media mogul added that through the court case, she found her voice and “restored somebody who was trying to rewrite the narrative” of her life and the legacy she has created in South Africa.

“I’ve claimed my voice back, and I’m very proud of that.”

Basetsana is also in a celebratory mood as she turns 50 on Friday, while Romeo celebrated his 52nd birthday in February. The two have been married for more than 20 years.

After court, it appeared that the media tried to get Phamotse to comment, but she told reporters to keep the cameras out of her face.

Additional reporting by Bonginkosi Tiwane