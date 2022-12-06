Coalition wedding: JHB mayor Mpho Phalatse weds ActionSA bae (PICS)

Xanet Scheepers

Johannesburg’s first citizen, Dr Mpho Phalatse has barely digested the icing from her wedding cake this past weekend, but instead of honeymooning with her new husband, Joburg’s mayor is in Orange Farm today for the Golden Mayoral Tour.

The mother of three children married ActionSA member Brutus Malada in a simple ceremony this past weekend.

Phalatse looked elegant in a knee-high white chiffon dress paired with detailed white high heels, her hair beautifully braided in the front and tied into a ponytail.

Malada looked dashing in a dark suit with a light dirty pink silk tie.

The couple took their vows in what appears to be someone’s sitting room, with only a handful of guests and the priest present.

Rabelani Dagada, who is a Professor of Practice in Digital Transformation: Institute for Intelligent Systems at University of Johannesburg, according to his Linkedin account, took to Twitter on Sunday morning to congratulate the couple on their nuptials.

Reactions to Mpho Phalatse and Brutus Malada’s wedding:

Tweeps weren’t the only ones surprised by this union – as Phalatse is a DA member and her new hubby a member of ActionSA.

Malada’s previous fiancée, Ntaka Tshifaro, also voiced her surprise to Sowetan Live.

Tshifaro told the publication that she was shocked when a friend shared her ex-fiancee’s wedding photos with her this past weekend. According to Tshifaro, Malada paid lobolo for her last year, but Sowetan Live reported that ‘according to Malada’s version, he never paid lobola but had given Tshifaro’s family R5 000 for ivula mlomo (icebreaker between families of the bride-and-groom-to-be)’.

The couple reportedly went their separate ways in August, when Tshifaro moved out of the couple’s Sandton home.

Not much is known about Brutus and the mayor’s relationship, nor the details around how and when their romantic relationship started blooming.

Tweeps respond to the happy union:

