Daily news update: Phalatse motion of no confidence withdrawn, Sars new travel pass and another child mauled by pit bull 

The motion of no confidence against City of Joburg mayor Mpho Phalatse has been withdrawn.

According to ANC chairperson in Johannesburg Dada Morero, the decision to withdraw the motion against Phalatse came from the African National Congress (ANC) provincial structure, which he said was still in consultation with the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF).

“We received an instruction just around 12 that there are ongoing debates and discussions between the provincial executive committee of the ANC and the national leadership of the EFF in terms of consolidation of numbers. We were then instructed to withdraw the motion to allow them to consolidate and conclude the discussions,” said Morero.

Special voting taking place Edenglen Primary school, 31 November 2021. Picture: Neil McCartney

Parliament could apply to the Constitutional Court (ConCourt) for another extension in order to adopt the Electoral Amendment Bill.

The bill, which has to be finalised by 10 December, is currently before the National Council of Provinces’ (NCOP) Select Committee on Security and Justice.

Parliament’s senior legal adviser Charmaine Van Der Merwe told the National Assembly’s Programming Committee on Thursday that the Select Committee on Security and Justice could propose amendments to the bill that may necessitate the public’s input.

This may result in Parliament not being able to process the bill, which was passed by the National Assembly last month, before the deadline.

Three South African passports against an out of focus map of South Africa.

As the holiday season draws closer, the South African Revenue Services (Sars) said the new travel pass system is a new way to digitally declare goods, in the same way travellers currently have to do through customs in paper form.

The tax collector clarified details about the new South African Traveller Online Declaration System this week.

Sars announced in October South Africans will have to obtain a travel pass before they depart or enter the country after an international trip but was vague on the details of the new system.

Picture -iStock.

Another child has succumbed to injuries incurred after being mauled by a pit bull.

The 15-month-old reportedly died at Frere Hospital, a source told DispatchLive.

In a statement released on Thursday, Eastern Cape police confirmed the incident.

The attack took place on at Gonubie Farm in East London on Wednesday afternoon.

According to police, the boy was playing with the neighbour’s pit bull in a yard when a passerby walked past the property with their dog.

Faf de klerk and Sello Maake kaNcube Budget Insurance ads. Picture: Screengrab

Beloved South African veteran actor Sello Maake KaNcube and rugby player Faf De Klerk had the winning formulas for their latest television advertisements.

Mzansi generally enjoys seeing famous faces on their screen, especially when they sell us what we desperately need, insurance.

It’s a winning blueprint we have seen with Outsurance and Katlego Maboe, Bakkies Botha with We Buy Cars and Cedwyn Joel with Vodacom all those years ago.

Budget Insurance has aired two new adverts featuring KaNcube and Springbok scrum half De Klerk and it has South Africans in stitches.

Japan scored a major World Cup upset on Wednesday, beating Germany. Picture: EPA-EFE/Rungroj Yongrit

The 2022 Fifa World Cup in Qatar has already seen two monumental upsets in the group stages, with Saudi Arabia stunning Argentina and Germany losing to Japan.

The Fifa World Cup has a long history of surprises being sprung, from Cameroon’s amazing win over Argentina in 1990 to Senegal upsetting the odds against France in 2002.

Here is a video with ten of the greatest upsets in World Cup history. Enjoy.