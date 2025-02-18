End of an innings: JP Duminy and Sue part ways after 16 years

JP Duminy and Sue's 16-year partnership is over. The couple announced their split, asking for privacy as they co-parent their two daughters.

After more than a decade, JP Duminy and Sue called time on their marriage. Picture: Gallo Images / Ashley Vlotman

Former Proteas cricketer JP Duminy and his wife, Sue, have pulled the plug on their marriage. The couple dropped the bombshell on Instagram on Monday, announcing their split after more than a decade together. While keeping it classy, they acknowledged the memories they made together and being blessed with two beautiful daughters.

“After much consideration, Sue and I have decided to part ways. We are fortunate to have shared many memorable moments together during our marriage and blessed with two beautiful daughters,” JP wrote.

He continued to ask for privacy as they “navigate this transition. Though our paths are diverse, we remain friends, and our separation is amicable. Thank you for your understanding and support during this time.”

Speculation about a possible split began when fans noticed JP and Sue Duminy sharing fewer pictures together on social media. Once known for posting glimpses of their life as a couple, their feeds became noticeably more individual, with Sue sharing more solo content and JP staying relatively quiet online. This shift didn’t go unnoticed, making many wonder if they had already begun moving in separate directions before making their announcement official.

JP Duminy made his debut for the Proteas in a One Day International against England in 2004, during South Africa’s tour to England. His stunning 166-run knock in a 2012 test match against Australia in Melbourne is one of the standout moments of his career.

In 2009, at the age of 24, JP was bought by the Mumbai Indians for $950,000. This was significant, reflecting his strong performance in domestic and international cricket at the time.

In 2017, JP retired from test cricket after 46 matches between 2008 and 2017. In May 2019, he announced his retirement from domestic cricket, followed by his decision to retire from all forms of international cricket in July 2019.

Let’s take a closer look at JP and Sue’s journey together…

2008: A chance meeting that sparked a love story

JP and Sue first crossed paths at a cricket event in 2008. Sue, a model at the time, caught JP’s eye, and the two instantly connected. It was love at first sight for the couple, and their relationship quickly blossomed. Despite JP’s demanding cricket schedule, the pair found time to nurture their bond.

2009: A romantic proposal

Just a year after they started dating, JP knew Sue was the one. He proposed to her in a heartfelt moment, marking the beginning of their journey toward marriage. The couple often spoke about the deep respect and understanding that formed the foundation of their relationship, making their engagement a natural next step.

2011: A Fairytale Wedding

On 25 June 2011, JP and Sue tied the knot in a wedding ceremony at a scenic wine estate in Cape Town. Close friends, family and fellow cricketers attended the event. Their wedding perfectly reflected their love – elegant, intimate and filled with joy.

JP and Sue Duminy on their wedding day in Paarl. Picture: Gallo Images /Die Son / Peter Abrahams

2015: Welcoming their first daughter, Isabella

In August 2015, JP and Sue stepped into a new chapter of their lives with the birth of their first child, Isabella. Becoming parents was a transformative experience for them. JP often shared how fatherhood changed his perspective on life, bringing a newfound sense of responsibility and gratitude. Sue embraced motherhood wholeheartedly, balancing her role as a supportive wife with her passion for family life.

JP Duminy, Sue and Isabella at a beach in Barbados in 2016. Picture: Gallo Images / by Lee Warren

2018: A family of four with the arrival of Alexa-Rose

In September 2018, the Duminy family expanded once more with the birth of their second daughter, Alexa-Rose. The couple often spoke about the importance of instilling strong values in their children, ensuring they grow up in a home filled with love, faith and togetherness.

2019: Post-retirement ventures

After stepping down from international cricket, JP pursued various ventures outside the sport. He has been involved in corporate partnerships and has played a cricket coaching role.

He found a new purpose in giving back through his JP21 Foundation, which aims to transform lives in underprivileged communities by offering cricket, mentorship and faith-based programmes.

Sue, meanwhile, continued to grow her business endeavours. She has been involved in wellness and lifestyle industries, promoting a balanced and healthy lifestyle through her platforms and engaging in entrepreneurial projects.

2020-2022: Emphasis on family and personal growth

During this period, the Duminy family focused on their life together, especially as they adapted to the global pandemic. With two young children, they made family life a priority. Sue and JP often shared moments from their lives, highlighting their work-life balance, family activities and interest in fitness and wellness.

2022: Announcing their new projects

In 2022, the Duminys began sharing more about new projects they were involved in. JP took on additional responsibilities within the cricket community, including leadership roles with the South African team and cricket development initiatives. Sue’s personal brand also grew as she focused on content creation, fitness and business collaborations.

2023: Focus on mentoring and expanding their businesses

JP’s involvement in cricket mentoring and coaching increased, focusing on guiding young cricketers and helping develop future talent. He also worked on establishing a long-term legacy within South African cricket. On the other hand, Sue expanded her work in the wellness space, partnering with brands and taking on projects emphasising healthy living.

2024:

Cricket South Africa (CSA) surprised fans by announcing that JP had resigned as the white-ball batting coach. The couple celebrated 16 years since they first met in February. The last time JP and Sue were seen together was in an Instagram Reel from his 40th birthday celebrations in April. Since then, both of them went quiet on social media, and speculation about a possible split started doing the rounds.

In November, Sue was noticeably absent from JP Duminy’s charity dinner. Their daughters were accompanied by relatives.

Sue recently posted on Instagram that she and her two daughters have moved to a new house. However, her profile has since been closed to the public.