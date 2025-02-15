CSA One Day Cup gets under way with cracking first round

In a full weekend of CSA One Day Cup action Western Province face the Lions, the Dragons play the Knights, the Dolphins host the Warriors and Boland take on the Titans.

Western Province celebrate after winning the final of the CSA One Day Cup last season. Picture: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images

The cricketing bonanza continues this weekend as the CSA One Day Cup competition gets under way with a double header on Saturday and Sunday seeing all eight franchise teams getting up and running.

In what should be a cracking encounter, defending champs Western Province front up against the Lions, and the Dragons and Knights battle it out on Saturday, while on Sunday Boland and the Titans go head-to-head and the Warriors take on the Dolphins.

The competition comes fresh on the heels of another successful completion of the country’s premier T20 tournament, the SA20 last weekend, while the Proteas are in Pakistan for the Champions Trophy starting next week, so cricket should still be fully on the minds of fans around South Africa.

The Lions have dominated SA cricket over the past few years and have won three of the last four competitions, triumphing in the T20 Challenge twice, clinched the four-day series title, and it was only Western Province who stopped them enjoying a clean sweep last season.

It will thus be the headline game to watch this weekend as the Cape side will be eager to get their defence off to a statement start, while the Highveld team will want to continue their local dominance by hunting the 50-over trophy.

Excited title defence

“We’re excited to get our title defence underway at home against the Lions, a team that has been our biggest challenge across formats in recent seasons,” said Western Province captain Kyle Simmonds.

“Last year, we went unbeaten, and we aim to replicate that. With some players returning from the SA20 and others refreshed from a break, we’re eager to get going.”

Lions captain Bjorn Fortuin was also looking forward to the match, saying: “It’s great to have the whole squad back together, we’re excited to get going on Saturday against the defending champions. It’s a massive challenge but one we’re looking forward to.

“We don’t see our success as pressure, we see it as upholding the standards we set for ourselves. That’s what has kept us competitive over the years. Our focus is on taking things one game at a time.”

All the other teams will also be gunning for good starts, particularly the Titans, who came up short against the Lions in the T20 Challenge earlier this season.

The Dolphins, who finished bottom of the T20 Challenge, and Warriors, currently bottom of the four day series, will also want a winning start after their struggles so far this season.

Fixtures

Saturday

Western Province v Lions at Newlands, Cape Town – 1pm

North West Dragons v Knights at JB Marks Oval, Potchefstroom – 1pm

Sunday

Dolphins v Warriors at Kingsmead, Durban – 9:30am

Boland v Titans at Boland Park, Paarl – 10am