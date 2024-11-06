‘What a queen’: Rachel Kolisi wows at Earthshot [PICS]

Bok captain Siya Kolisi's soon-to-be ex-wife, Rachel, rubbed shoulders with Prince William at Earthshot Week in Cape Town.

From left: Rachel Kolisi stepped out in style at the Earthshot Week on Tuesday. The Kolisi Foundation CEO pictured at the Rugby World Cup in Paris in October 2023. Pictures: Instagram/ @rachelkolisi and Steve Haag/Gallo Images

A radiant Rachel Kolisi cut a stylish figure on the first day of Prince William’s Earthshot Week event in Cape Town on Tuesday.

The philanthropist and advocate for women empowerment attended the prestigious event as CEO of the Kolisi Foundation, which she co-founded with her estranged husband, Springboks captain Siya Kolisi.

The foundation is dedicated to providing education and job opportunities to young South Africans and shares Earthshot’s mission to foster sustainable change and empower future leaders.

The Kolisis have been trending these past two weeks since the once-golden couple announced on 22 October that they were divorcing.

“We wanted to share some important news with you. After much reflection and open conversation, we have mutually decided to end our marriage. This decision comes from a place of love, respect, and understanding, and this is the best path forward for both of us,” reads the statement in part.

Rachel Kolisi at Earthshot

Rachel took part in a panel discussion in the Youth Climate Leaders Programme for Earthshot Week, The environmental Earthshot initiative was spearheaded by the Prince of Wales in 2020.

This year’s event marks the first time it has been hosted in Africa.

The panel focused on mobilising the youth to lead the way in conservation efforts – a mission that resonates with both the Earthshot Prize and the Kolisi Foundation.

Rachel Kolisi’s post-split ‘glow-up’

Rachel’s fans, however, did not seem too fazed with the fact that Rachel met with the royal, focusing on the tanned and toned fitness enthusiast’s post-split “glow-up”.

Rachel Kolisi takes a coffee break at the Earthshot Week event in Cape Town. Picture: Instagram/ @rachelkolisi

The former “First Lady of Rugby” sported a sleek hairdo while oozing elegance in a tight-fitting sleeveless top and matching black flared pants.

Her outfit from Gina Rae Bennett’s Style Rotate initiative was in step with the worldwide call for sustainable fashion and of course, the Earthshot environmental mantra by local designer Gina Rae Bennett.

Rachel completed her look with a cheeky little handbag from Maira Champ and some Steve Madden “foot candy”. Take a look…

Mzansi shows love to Rachel

Her Instagram followers headed to the comments section, with words of support and high praise for her stunning appearance.

@myfashionandstylebook: “She’s back and banging! We’re here for it! Go you! Do you, Rach!”

@amy_the_running_chef: “Shine baby. Rise & never look back. You look gorgeous”.

@danielle_onthemove: “Love that you chose a sustainable outfit! What a queen”.

@Grace Gaobepe: “Love how every woman is so supportive. Our struggles are similar as women across culture and racial divide. We must always love and support each other. You look stunning Rachel”. ❤️

@Henda Du Plessis-Schutte: “You look absolutely gorgeous Rachel Kolisi. You deserve to be putting yourself first and to be loved. You are more precious than a diamond!♥️

@Vuyiseka Masiza Geza: Do what sets your soul on fire Rachel. We’re here for it❤️

Weekend away with the kids

Rachel took to social media over the weekend for the first time since the Kolisis’ divorce announcement, sharing that she was enjoying a “weekend for the soul” and is on a journey to heal herself.

Rachel Kolisi spent some time with her children and Siya’s sister, Liphelo, during a breakaway weekend in the Western Cape. Picture: Instagram/ @rachelkolisi

She spent some time with the couple’s children, Nicholas and Keziah, as well as Siya’s younger sibling, Liphelo at a retreat in Stanford.

Rachel shared a carousel of photos and video clips of some memorable moments with her family at the luxurious villa.

In one of the clips, she teaches 17-year-old Liphelo how to drive in her Mercedes-Benz.