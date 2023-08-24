Jub Jub case postponed to November as lawyer requests for further consultation

Jub Jub returned to the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court on Thursday.

TV host and musician Molemo “Jub Jub” Maarohanye returned to the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court on charges of attempted murder, rape, and assault. But his case was postponed to 8 November for further consultation.

The controversial media personality appeared in relation to incidents that occurred between 2006 and 2010. He was granted R10 000 bail last month.

According to EWN Jub Jub’s lawyer, Ntsako Baloyi, requested a postponement to November this year to explore all avenues available to quash the charges.

While public prosecutor Agnes Bezuidenhout indicated the state was ready to set a trial date, she did not oppose the postponement and it was ultimately granted.

The case returns to court on 8 November.

Out on bail

In his application for bail, the Uyajola 9/9 presenter explained that his family relied on income he got from hosting the Moja Love show, gigs and a restaurant he runs.

“I am the breadwinner of my family. All my immediate family members are residents in SA and we are a very close-knit family that gets along very well,” said Jub Jub in his affidavit.

“I am a law-abiding citizen and the principles which guides my lifestyle are strictly against the commission of any offences and/or transgression.”

According to an affidavit seen by The Citizen, one of the complainants opened a case of rape last February after she was previously turned away by police who allegedly told her to “go back home to solve her relationship problems”.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) added the woman attempted again to open a case after Maarohanye made degrading comments about her on a podcast.

“After speaking out about her ordeal on social media, more women came forward to tell their stories,” the NPA said.

Meanwhile, his employer Moja Love said it was “monitoring the progress in this matter” and would allow the law to take its course.

