‘Lucky’ Longwe Twala off the hook, as magistrates rules on court no-show

Music legend Sello Chicco Twala’s son Longwe appears at Randburg Magistrates Court in Johannesburg, 9 December 2024, for another bail application on theft charges. Picture :Nigel Sibanda /The Citizen

Longwe Twala, the son of veteran music producer Chicco Twala has been let off the hook after failing to appear in court earlier this month.

Longwe was arrested earlier this year for breaking into his father’s home and stealing items worth R200 000. He was later released on warning and told to appear in October.

He didn’t show up and was rearrested last month.

Twala’s explanation

He appeared at the Randburg Magistrate’s Court on Monday, facing charges of contempt of court but was released with a stern talking to.

Explaining his earlier no-show, Twala’s legal team claimed he had fallen ill and asked a family member to let his lawyers know he could not appear in court.

The aunt allegedly forgot to do so, sparking court action that led to a warrant of arrest being issued.

The presiding magistrate said the excuse was “reasonable”.

“I am left here with an explanation that the accused [Twala] gives. It must be a reasonable explanation as to why he did not come to court. If he gives an explanation that appears to be reasonable, whether I believe him or not is not important.

“Whether the aunt called or not, I do not know. There is no evidence to the effect.”

“So, I cannot find that the accused [Twala] broke any bail conditions. For that reason, the court accepts his explanation and his warning is extended”.

Twala was warned that if he skipped any more court dates he would be kept in custody.

‘I have accepted the explanation. Next time you may not be this lucky and I would have to keep you in custody”.

The matter has been declared ready for trial and has been postponed to 5 February.

Jumping the wall

Twala said Longwe and his brother stole from him while he was away on a business trip in the USA.

“Longwe, whom I chased away a while ago because of his drug addiction, jumped the high walls and broke into my studio and stole my stuff,” said Twala.

‘A thief’

Speaking to eNCA outside the court in September, Twala said he was worried about his son’s behaviour and thought it would be best if he were kept in prison.

“I had to, as a parent, I can’t just watch my son going astray, stealing, especially from the family,” he said.

“I’ve been giving him warnings several times and my son does not want to repent, doesn’t want to change.

“So that’s why, I took this decision that the best place for him would be maybe prison. Maybe he will come back a better person,” he said.

