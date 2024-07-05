‘Verdict does not change any working relationship with Jub Jub’ – Moja Love

On Thursday the NPA withdrew all charges against Jub Jub.

TV channel Moja Love has reacted to the withdrawal of charges against TV host Molemo “Jub Jub” Maarohanyane, saying that the verdict doesn’t change their working relationship.

“The verdict does not change any working relationship with Jub Jub. The matter had no impact on the channel,” Moja Love’s spokesperson Nonzwakazi Cekete told The Citizen.

On Thursday the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) withdrew all charges against Jub Jub.

The charges of rape, attempted murder and assault against Maarohanye stem from a complainant by Jub Jub’s ex-girlfriend, who laid a rape charge in February 2022 against him, alleging that the offences occurred between 2006 and 2009.

“The channel has always been very clear on its respect of the rule of law and court processes. That is why the channel was at the time unable to provide any comments due to the matter being subject to a court process,” averred Cekete.

After speaking out on social media, three other women came forward with similar allegations. A warrant of arrest was issued and Jub Jub appeared in the Johannesburg Magistrates’ Court. He was released on R10 000 bail in 2023.

When the charges were initially laid last July, Jub Jub handed himself to the police.

Moja Love released a statement saying: “The information at our disposal is that ‘Jub Jub’ handed himself over to the police earlier today and he is now out on bail. The channel will monitor the progress in this matter and will allow the law to take its course”.

In its latest statement, the channel welcomed the conclusion of the trial.

“In line with the NPA’s decision on Thursday, the channel re-affirms its commitment to the rule of law, respects the NPA’s decision, and considers the matter finally concluded.”

Season 10 of Uyajola 9/9, of which Jub Jub is a host, is expected to premiere in September.

A relieved man

Jub Jub expressed relief at the NPA confirming the withdrawal of all charges against him.

“I would like to express my deep gratitude to my legal team for their unwavering commitment to justice and truth,” he said.

“This verdict brings a sense of relief and vindication to not only me but to all those who supported me. The outpouring of support has been truly touching and I am grateful for it,” he said.

The NPA said it views all allegations of sexual violence in a serious light and does not hesitate to adopt an aggressive stance towards them.

It said this is possible “only where there is relevant and admissible evidence that can sustain the charges”.

“Unfortunately in this case, upon further assessment of available evidence, there were no prospects of a successful prosecution hence the withdrawal of charges,” it said.

