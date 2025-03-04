Julia Fox’s ‘naked’ Oscars after-party dress evokes Bianca Censori comparisons [VIDEO]

Julia Fox wowed at the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscars after-party in a sheer dress that had fans shouting 'Bianca Censori vibes!'

Julia Fox attends the 2025 ‘Vanity Fair’ Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, California, on Sunday. Picture: Neilson Barnard

At the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar party, actress and model Julia Fox turned heads with a daring, see-through gown that sparked comparisons to Bianca Censori’s recent bold fashion choices.

Always a champion of naked dressing, Fox has even ridden the subway in a set of rollers and little else.

At the party on Sunday, she donned a sheer slip dress designed by Dilara Fındıkoğlu. The completely transparent gown exposed her chest and showcased her fearless approach to fashion.

British Vogue reported that Fox incorporated long brunette hair extensions by John Novotny, strategically wrapping around her waist, to “maintain modesty”.

Echoes of Bianca Censori’s Grammy look

The dress sparked mixed reactions, with fans drawing parallels to Bianca Censori’s appearance at the 2025 Grammy Awards, where she wore a nude, sheer dress without undergarments. “All of Kanye’s exes be dressing the same,” a fan commented on Instagram.

“How is this better than Bianca’s Grammy outfit?” one fan asked.

“Not far from Bianca,” another fan added.

“I miss not knowing what so many celebrities look like naked,” another fan wrote.

ALSO READ: Bianca Censori: Styled or stripped of choice by Kanye West?

Watch Julia Fox at the 2025 ‘Vanity Fair’ Oscar party here:

A quick cover-up on the side of the road

Talking to Entertainment Tonight at the Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards viewing party, Fox said she changed on the side of the road between the events. She quickly covered up in a very quirky look, wearing a white shirt with a structured corset and a platinum blonde wig.

Julia Fox: Barely there on NYC subway

Known for her unconventional style, Fox has consistently pushed fashion boundaries. Her appearance at the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party adds to a history of bold choices.

She recently created a buzz by turning the New York subway into a runway for MAC Cosmetics, wearing a nude bra and panty set. Fox also engaged in a playful segment with a magic eightball, adding humour to the provocative ad.

NOW READ: Kanye West and Bianca Censori facing divorce rumors