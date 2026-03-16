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Old movie glamour takes centre stage at Mzansi’s Don Julio pre-Oscars dinner [PICS]

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By Thami Kwazi

Lifestyle Print and Online Editor

5 minute read

16 March 2026

07:10 pm

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Flowing gowns and sharp tuxedos stood out on the local red carpet.

Old movie glamour takes centre stage at Mzansi's Don Julio pre-Oscars dinner

Old movie glamour shines at Mzansi’s Don Julio pre-Oscars dinner, as celebrities embrace timeless elegance. Picture: Supplied

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As global excitement built around the Academy Awards, premium tequila brand Don Julio turned up the local spotlight. They hosted a dazzling pre-Oscars dinner that brought together South Africa’s most celebrated acting talent in style.

More than just an industry gathering, the evening unfolded as a full celebrity fashion feast. Guests embraced an Old Hollywood glamour theme. They arrived in striking black tie ensembles that transformed the venue into a cinematic time capsule.

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Picture: Supplied

Flowing gowns, sharp tuxedos, and statement accessories dominated the red carpet moment as stars showed out in garments that paid tribute to timeless elegance. Meanwhile, their looks also reflected modern African creativity.

The exclusive dinner drew seasoned thespians, rising performers, and influential creatives into one room. This created a rare opportunity for engagement, mentorship, and collaboration.

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Designed as both a celebration and a cultural dialogue, the event formed part of the brand’s growing platform. This initiative aims at honouring icons of the screen and amplifying African storytelling on the global stage.

At the centre of the evening was a compelling panel discussion featuring beloved screen stars Linda Mtoba and Cindi Dlathu.

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The duo shared hard-won insights on navigating longevity, seizing opportunities, and maintaining authenticity in an industry that constantly evolves.

Their presence highlighted the dinner’s intention to bridge generational wisdom while inspiring emerging creatives to remain focused on their craft.

The atmosphere inside the room was electric.

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Actors exchanged stories about auditions, career setbacks, and breakthrough moments. Meanwhile, younger attendees soaked up advice from veterans who have shaped South Africa’s television landscape.

A strong point was made about influencers being cast over actors and the harm it does to the industry.

Speaking at the event, Ifeoma Agu, Group Head of Culture, Influencer and Advocacy at Diageo Southern, West and Central Africa, emphasised that the initiative celebrates creative icons. Furthermore, it positions African voices within global cultural conversations.

She noted that aligning the dinner with Oscars season was strategic. This offered a timely platform to showcase the depth and range of African storytelling talent. 

Linda Mtoba’s journey was highlighted as an example of preparation meeting opportunity. She attended the Oscars last year.

Her previous engagement with international awards spaces demonstrated how visibility, professionalism, and readiness can elevate African performers beyond local recognition.

Mtoba’s reflections resonated deeply with attendees eager to expand their influence internationally.

Meanwhile, veteran actress Cindi Dlathu urged younger actors to prioritise discipline and emotional resilience.

She reminded them that true impact comes from mastering one’s craft. In addition, she emphasised understanding the responsibility that comes with shaping public imagination.

Here are some of the stand-out looks of the night:

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