Kabelo Mabalane pens touching anniversary note to Gail

Gail and Kabelo Mabalane, one of South Africa’s golden couples, marked a big milestone in their partnership on Thursday.

Gail, who is currently starring in Netflix’s hit teen drama Blood & Water wished her husband, kwaito legend Kabelo Mabalane a very happy wedding anniversary.

10 years

Gail posted pictures on her Instagram account of their wedding day, 10 years ago today.

The couple glowed for their big day, as Gail wore a classic white layered dress with Kabelo wearing a tailored suit with a bowtie.

The actress wrote: “10 YEARS today my skatLook (sic) at GOD! Time does fly when you’re having fun. Thank you for the best 10 years. I love you stukkend!

“Cheers to the next 10 [and] beyond. To failing forward. To our best years which are still ahead of us.

“Happy Anniversary @kabelomabalane.”

Kabelo’s heartful note

Kabelo wrote his own touching message to his wife of ten years. The couple has two children together.

“You will not find a love that is perfect, but you will find a love that reminds you that goodness exists.

“This love, will inject honey into the soul of you, it will feel like warmth has cracked within your bones. And you will see how it learns you, and fights for you, and stays to weather the storms by your side.

“You will be reminded that there is [a] connection in a world that often chooses distance over depth.

“You will be reminded that there is hope to be found pouring from the fingertips of another human being, tucked between the layers of the things you have yet to discover about them.

“No, you will not find a love that is perfect, but you will find a love that is light, that isn’t heavy to carry, that does not weigh down the core of you.”

Ups and downs

The couple has been open about their struggles. Kabelo was the centre of a gender-based violence scandal in 2021 when he revealed that he was a former perpetrator.

Kabelo was speaking on a panel discussion that focused on an anti-GBV campaign alongside Musa Mthombeni (the event MC), Liesl Laurie, Lerato Makheta and his wife Petula.

Kabelo said he was an abusive ex husband who previously abused a former romantic partner. It was assumed he was speaking about model-turned-entrepreneur and communications specialist Noni Gasa.

“As a young man, I too was a perpetrator of this shameful cowardly behaviour. The shame and the embarrassment made me shy away from these spaces and I’ve since learned that as important as it is to take full responsibility for this reprehensible unacceptable behaviour, I am also now at a place where I appreciate the importance of lending my voice to fighting this pandemic,” wrote Kabelo

