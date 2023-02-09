Trevor Noah’s moment with Busta Rhymes warms everyone’s hearts

Kaunda Selisho

His journey on The Daily Show may be over but his time on the world stage looks like it has just kicked into overdrive. While many artists celebrated the night of the Grammys for their own reasons, the host of the show, Trevor Noah, had a memorable moment of his own that was captured by someone on his team and shared on social media.

The video, which had been viewed 2.9 million times, at the time of writing, shows Trevor Noah walking up to Busta Rhymes and reciting the rapper’s verse on a song called Party Is Goin’ On Over Here.

He then shared a bit of trivia about their shared name and how he found out about the rapper’s name “the old school” way because turning to the internet to look for information was not the norm back when his appreciation for the rapper first developed.

Local celebrities and social media users from around the globe have been gushing over the moment, with many calling it epic and heart-warming.

If Thuso Mbedu, Black Coffee and Trevor Noah's careers don't have you believing that ANYTHING is possible then I don't know what will.— Don Khulio (@Khulaniii) February 8, 2023

“What!!! What a moment!!!” commented Merto FM host Khutso Theledi on Instagram.

He's now just living his best life with his favs. pic.twitter.com/823k7hmxFv— Thabekhulu 🇿🇦 (@_uThabiso) February 8, 2023

“This is so damn dope!!!” wrote Maps Maponyane in a comment under Trevor Noah’s post.

ALSO READ: Best and worst dressed at the Grammys

😂😂😂♥️ Trevor is me because this is exactly what I would do if I were to meet my favourite rappers… especially Eminem. I would rap my lungs out, run out of breath, gasp for air, face turns red and still not stop😭😭😭😂— siphokazi (@KaziiMtshali_) February 8, 2023

Other stars like Nay Maps, Boity, Thapelo Mokoena and Candice Modiselle flooded his comments section with emojis.

Watching this video made me smile from ear to ear. Trevor is by far our greatest export and ambassador. It does not get better than this. Look at Busta's face he's so impressed 😂💃😂😇— Mrs Khathi. Umama wabafana. God's favorite child (@6f7bb7d3f152457) February 8, 2023

He also shared a brief moment backstage with Grammy nominee Bad Bunny.

After wrapping up the evening, Trevor Noah shared a video thanking everyone who tuned in.

“Wow! What a night! A huge thank you to everyone that attended or watched from home! My mind is still trying to process everything that happened! Congrats to all the winners and nominees! Thank you for sharing your incredible gifts with the world!” he tweeted.

On 20 January, he kicked off his Off The Record tour that will be going on for the rest of the year.

He has also included some South African stops in the tour that will see him perform in Cape Town, Durban and Pretoria between August and September 2023.

READ NEXT: Trevor Noah’s real reason behind his exit from ‘The Daily Show’