‘Blood & Water’ season three trailer – ‘Puleng could be in real danger’

Kaunda Selisho

The official trailer for season three of Blood & Water has dropped and Netflix promises that fans are in for a truly exciting ride.

The streaming service also promised that fans may finally be getting some answers after season two’s cliffhanger.

“In what is perhaps the darkest season yet, the lives of our Parkhurst teens and their parents unravel as their quest for the truth becomes more dangerous than ever. This season we unpack their secrets, pasts and disturbing involvements,” said Netflix in a statement.

“Lines are crossed and questionable choices are made as our favourite sisters Puleng and Fikile uncover deeper secrets that leave them questioning everything they thought they knew.

“Tragedies will shake families, horrific uncoverings will leave you silent and heroic actions amongst our beloved teens may bring some clarity to the truth.”

What is ‘Blood & Water’ about?

Khosi Ngema as Fiks on ‘Blood & Water’ on Netflix. Picture: Screengrab

The first two seasons of the show were directed by Nosipho Dumisa and it followed 16-year-old Puleng Khumalo (Ama Qamata) – an intelligent, proactive and impulsive teen on a mission to find her long-lost sister.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE: Lil Nas X fans out over ‘Blood & Water’

Her mission led her to a prestigious school for elite scholars and academic overachievers, Parkhurst College, where she navigated re-inventing her identity while cosying up to the popular, beautiful and alluring Fikile “Fiks” Bhele (Khosi Ngema), who just might be her missing sister.

Spoiler alert, Fiks is indeed Puleng’s sister and season three of Blood & Water picks up in the aftermath of the long-awaited confirmation of that fact.

Confirmation of Fiks’ identity comes with some real danger, though, as her disappearance is linked to some really bad people who now have their sights set on Puleng.

‘Puleng may be in real danger’

For the past two seasons, Blood & Water viewers have wondered just how Puleng seems to escape some very real consequences considering all the danger she has put herself in trying to uncover the truth about her sister’s disappearance and the season three trailer makes it seem as though her chickens are coming home to roost.

“But don’t be alarmed – season three is not all ‘doom and gloom’, and your faves will of course be bringing you the highest standard of Parkhurst ‘vaabes’, as well as an introduction to some exciting new faces, who will for sure stir things up!” assured Netflix.

The main question about who survives the wreck and who is left standing remains though and fans are ready to tuck into season three to find out.

Sonia Mbele and Sello Maake ka Ncube on ‘Blood & Water’ on Netflix. Picture: Screengrab

Season three of Blood & Water launches on 25 November, only on Netflix.

READ NEXT: What we love about Netflix’s ‘Blood & Water’