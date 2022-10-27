Kanye West escorted out of Skechers and wax figure removed from Madame Tussauds

Lethabo Malatsi

With lush fashion brands giving the controversial rapper Kanye West the boot following his anti-Semitic comments, it came as no surprise when other companies associated with “Ye” followed suit.

This resulted in Kanye West and his entourage being escorted out of the Skechers’ headquarters, an American multinational footwear company, in Manhattan Beach after the Donda composer arrived “unannounced and without invitation” on Wednesday.

After a “brief conversation”, Ye and his crew were subsequently escorted out by “two Skechers executives”.

Amid mounting pressure to break ties with the fashion designer, the footwear company in a statement said it is not considering nor has no intention of working with West.

“We condemn his recent divisive remarks and do not tolerate anti-Semitism or any other form of hate speech. The company would like to again stress that West showed up unannounced and uninvited to Skechers corporate offices,” the statement read.

West’s “visit” to Skechers comes after Paris-based fashion house Balenciaga and Adidas, amongst others ended ties after a series of anti-Semitic outbursts by the controversial rapper.

Tweeps reactions

Netizens who are anti-Kanye had a field day when the latest developments were announced. With some citing “Kanye getting thrown the f**k out of Skechers is the chef’s kiss of the day”.

“Sorry Kanye you aren’t as important as you think you are anymore another. These are consequences for his actions and what he said [and] this is how things should be. No one should be above anything they say or do,” one Twitter user wrote.

Footage of Kanye getting kicked out of Skechers headquarters pic.twitter.com/JcWkN2pOvR— jerm (@jermouthere) October 26, 2022

Skechers is owned and operated by a Jewish family.



Kanye showing up and not knowing pic.twitter.com/iiiEHoBoR0— SSJ4 goku ???????? (@Dro2H) October 26, 2022

Kanye’s wax figure removed

Meanwhile, the Madame Tussauds, the famous wax museum known for its celebrity figures, has also removed the rappers wax figure from their museum, citing it “plans to pull Ye’s figure from the main display floor and into an archive”.

The figurine was originally launched in the museum in 2015, alongside a waxwork of his then-wife Kim Kardashian.

“Ye’s figure has been retired from the attraction floor to our archive. Each profile earns their place at Madame Tussauds London and we listen to our guests and the public on who they expect to see at the attraction,” a spokesperson for Madame Tussauds told BBC.

