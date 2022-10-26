Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson dating again?

Lethabo Malatsi

Budding romance speculation sparked after Kim Kardashian innocently posted a story with a bouquet of flowers which netizens rumoured to be from her ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson.

Following their break-up, netizens cited reality TV star Kim Kardashian and stand-up comedian Pete Davidson might still be seeing each other after Kim shared on her Instagram story a bouquet of flowers alongside a Jasmine scented candle, she was gifted for her 42nd birthday.

Subsequently, fans believed the Jasmine scented candle to be a reference to the “Jasmine and Aladdin” Saturday Night Live (SNL) sketch that originally introduced the couple last year.

Picture: Kim Kardashian’s now deleted IG story

According to a source close to the socialites, Kim and Pete still communicate following their amicable breakup in August.

Reports cited the two initially split up because of their conflicting schedules.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, the source said Pete and Kim still “keep in touch [and] things are good between them and they’ve remained in contact”.

The reality star hasn’t deleted pictures of her and the actor on her social media.

“There truly wasn’t drama between them when they decided to separate. It was something they talked through; it wasn’t a sudden breakup. They each have busy schedules and the distance made it hard,” a source told Us Weekly at the time.

Discreet trip to the Big Apple

However, the U.S. Sun reported the 42-year-old mogul made a discreet trip to New York City to see her comedian ex-boyfriend while he was filming Bupkis – right after she got back from Paris Fashion Week earlier this month

“Pete visited Kim at her room and the next day Kim was seen sneaking out a back entrance of the hotel in a disguise and hopped in a waiting Escalade to visit Pete on Staten Island,” the source told the outlet.

