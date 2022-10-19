Rapper Kanye West sued $250 million by George Floyd’s family

Lethabo Malatsi

American rapper Kanye “Ye” West, who has been making headlines for anti-Semitic slurs and other controversial comments, was hit with a lawsuit by George Floyd’s family after he insinuated Floyd died due to an overdose of drugs.

Recently “Ye”, on the Drinks Champ podcast, sparked controversy after he claimed Floyd’s death was not due to the pressing of his knee against the neck but as a result of pre-existing conditions and fentanyl use.

The same statement was mentioned in The Greatest Lie Ever Sold documentary, citing there was a “ton of evidence that showed George Floyd consumed a toxic lethal cocktail of fentanyl”.

George Floyd's family is apparently suing @kanyewest for $250M over his reaction to @RealCandaceO's documentary, #GreatestLieEverSold . Here's what the film actually has to say about Fentanyl and Floyd's death: pic.twitter.com/2VAFF1Ttn5 — Jeremy Boreing (@JeremyDBoreing) October 18, 2022

Last year, former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was convicted of murdering Floyd by kneeling on his neck for an extended period of time in 2020.

Floyd’s death left the Black community outraged, especially those who advocate for the Black Lives Matter movement, which the Donda composer recently dubbed as a “scam”.

$250 million lawsuit

Following the episode on “Drink Champs”, Ye was summoned with a “cease and desist letter” after Roxie Washington, the mother of Floyd’s daughter, decided to move forward with suing the rapper for $250 million.

According to the tabloid TMZ, Washington hired a team of lawyers to go after Kanye West, his business partners and his associates for harassment, misappropriation, defamation and infliction of emotional distress.

According to the publication, Washington further cited that her daughter – Giana, has been “traumatised” by Ye’s claims and they are “creating an unsafe and unhealthy environment for her”.

Cease and desist letter

The cease and desist letter read: “Mr Floyd’s cause of death is well-settled through evidence presented in courts of law during the criminal and civil trials that were the result of his untimely and horrific death. Nevertheless, you have maliciously made statements that are inaccurate and unfounded causing damage to Mr Floyd’s estates and his family”.

Subsequently, the legal team demanded that the “Drink Champs” interview and any similar statement be removed from the internet, also for the fashion designer to refrain from “commenting publicly about Floyd’s death as he did recently”.

