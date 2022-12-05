Kelly Khumalo sparks pregnancy rumours 

Kaunda Selisho

Singer and reality television star Kelly Khumalo has sent her Instagram followers into a frenzy after sharing a photo with what looks like a growing baby bump.

The picture that sparked the pregnancy speculation amongst her fans was captured during a recent performance in Bergville, KwaZulu-Natal.

In the photo, she is wearing a white bodysuit by designer Tsotetsi KL and a gold chain neck piece which doesn’t do much to cover the visible bump. She paired the outfit with a white, floor-length coat and gold metallic boots, accessorised with a gold cap.

‘Baby No. 3’

Fans flooded Kelly Khumalo’s comments under the photo with premature congratulations and invasive questions about who the father of the supposed child might be.

Most of the comments mentioning the possibility of a third baby for the singer received quite a number of likes from other Instagram users who were thinking the same thing.

Kelly Khumalo’s Instagram comments | Picture: Screenshot

Bangin’ body

Until this point, the singer has been known for her fit frame, complete with a flat stomach and this has led many to believe that her appearance in the photo above may be more than just an unflattering angle.

For the past few months, her mid-section has been obscured in photos, further fuelling speculation that she is pregnant.

The last time she showed off her body was in October ahead of a gym session.

This was after a series of photos from performances where she was pictured wearing a leotard with a visibly flat tummy as well as some bikini shots from a holiday in Greece back in August.

Who is Kelly Khumalo dating?

Since her last high-profile relationship, the reality star has kept things quiet regarding who she is dating. However, keen-eyed social media users seem to believe she is dating retired footballer Mthokozisi Yende.

Their belief is based on a few pictures the pair have taken in front of similar backgrounds.

The pair, Khumalo and Yende, were spotted together at the premiere of the latest season of her reality show earlier this year.

At the time of writing, the pair were not following each other on Instagram.

