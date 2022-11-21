Senzo Meyiwa murder trial postponed yet again, due to change in lawyers

Thapelo Lekabe

The trial against the five men accused of killing former Bafana Bafana and Orlando Pirates goalkeeper, Senzo Meyiwa, has been postponed to May next year.

Senzo Meyiwa murder trial

The State on Monday, was expected to put its fourth witness on the stand, but the trial had to be deferred to 2 May 2023, after accused number one and two – Muzikawukhulelwa Sthemba Sibiya and Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi – appointed attorney Sipho Ramosepele as their new legal counsel.

The men were previously represented by defence attorney Tshepo Thobane.

ALSO READ: Senzo Meyiwa trial: Tumelo Madlala admits he had phone but never called cops for help

Thobane confirmed that he only learnt of the change in legal counsel on Monday morning, before trial proceedings could get underway.

“There was no communication from the new legal representative on record. We only found out this morning in court when the court was about to begin,” he said.

Thobane is expected to continue to represent accused number three and four, Mthobisi Prince Ncube and Mthokoziseni Ziphozonke Maphisa.

Accused number five, Sifisokuhle Ntuli, is still being represented by Advocate Zandile Mshololo.

Postponement by agreement

Presiding Judge Tshifhiwa Maumela postponed the trial to May next year, in order to give Ramosepele time to familiarise himself with the case and go through the trial transcripts and the contents of the case docket.

“By agreement, this case has been postponed to 2 May 2023. It is postponed with the understanding that when we reconvene it shall proceed from 2 May to 26 May 2023.

“There is also an understanding that whoever is involved in this matter shall keep their diaries open also for purposes of 5 June to 15 June 2023,” Judge Maumela ruled.

Ntuli, Ntanzi, Sibiya, Ncube and Maphisa are standing trial for Meyiwa’s murder back in 2014.

The footballer was gunned down in what has been described as a botched robbery at the family home of his then-lover, musician Kelly Khumalo, in Vosloorus, east of Johannesburg.

The accused face charges of premeditated murder, attempted murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, possession of firearms without a licence and possession of ammunition.

The group has pleaded not guilty to the charges against them and they remain behind bars.

Last month, Gauteng deputy judge president Aubrey Ledwaba reserved judgment on Ntanzi’s bail application.

NOW READ: Madlala quizzed on why Longwe Twala fought with gunman on night Senzo Meyiwa was killed