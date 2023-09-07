Celebs And Viral September 7, 2023 | 11:32 am

Home » Entertainment » Celebs And Viral

Avatar photo

By Asanda Mbayimbayi

Digital Intern

7 minute read

7 Sep 2023

11:32 am

Kourtney Kardashian on how she underwent fetal surgery to save her baby’s life

By Asanda Mbayimbayi - Digital Intern

American media personality Kourtney Kardashian is grateful to her doctors who saved her baby's life.

Kourtney Kardashian

Kourtney Kardashian. Picture: instagram@Kourtney Kardashian

American media personality Kourtney Kardashian took to her Instagram page on Wednesday to share her experience of undergoing a critical, life-saving surgery for her baby.

Kourtney, who is married to the American musician Travis Barker, shared on her Instagram how thankful she is for the doctors who saved her baby’s life during a critical surgery and how she feels incredibly grateful for this miraculous moment.

“I will be forever grateful to my incredible doctors for saving our baby’s life. I am eternally grateful to my husband who rushed to my side from tour to be with me in the hospital and take care of me afterwards, my rock. And to my mom, thank you for holding my hand through this,” read her Instagram post.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian Barker (@kourtneykardash)

ALSO READ: Zola taking charge of his social media profile after imposter swindles event organisers

Unexpected urgent surgery experience

While expressing her gratitude, Kourtney mentioned that she had three uncomplicated pregnancies before this and did not expect to have to undergo a life-threatening surgery suddenly.

“As someone who has had three really easy pregnancies in the past, I wasn’t prepared for the fear of rushing into urgent fetal surgery.

“I don’t think anyone who hasn’t been through a similar situation can begin to understand that feeling of fear. I have a whole new understanding and respect for the mamas who have had to fight for their babies while pregnant.

“Praise be to God. Walking out of the hospital with my baby boy in my tummy and safe was the truest blessing. 🙏🏼🤍,” she wrote on her post.

Travis Barker’s gratitude to fans

American musician Travis Barker, also expressed his thankfulness for the sudden and miraculous turn of events.

He took to his social media page and extended his gratitude to his fans for their support and prayers.

Resuming of tour

Travis Barker, who is part of the rock band Blink-182 also announced that the tour will resume on Friday.

The band informed fans on Friday morning, 1 September, that they have been forced to postpone three dates on their European tour due to what was described as “an urgent family matter” that required drummer Travis Barker’s attention.

The band was already in the UK when this turn of events happened and the trio still have dates in London, Birmingham and Manchester scheduled for their tour in October.

NOW READ: Meet Springbok flyhalf Elton Jantjies’ new girlfriend, Ashleigh Ogle

Read more on these topics

baby hospital instagram pregnancy Social Media

For more news your way

Download The Citizen App for IOS and Android

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News Ramaphosa won’t release Lady R report to public – here’s why
News WATCH: Mbeki claims load shedding was deliberately created by Eskom
News Ramaphosa exonerated by Reserve Bank over Phala Phala farm saga
South Africa Over R63bn owed: Eskom’s municipality debt crisis continues
Rugby Timeline: Siya Kolisi’s long road back from a serious knee injury
Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES

Access premium news and stories

Access to the top content, vouchers and other member only benefits

Subscribe