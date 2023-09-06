‘I was admitted to a mental asylum’ – Teary Tol Ass Mo talks about cancel culture

Tol Ass Mo says the rape allegations affected him mentally and financially.

This week, seasoned broadcaster Thembekile Mrototo had a sit down with Mongezi “Tol Ass Mo” Mahlangu on Unfollowed.

The comedian and gamer opened up about the impact the rape accusations had on his mental health, family, and career.

In June 2020, actress and model Lerato Moloi claimed on X, previously known as Twitter, that Mo had raped her in 2014. The case was dismissed without a trial in August 2022.

Mo said the allegations changed his world in less than 72 hours and landed him in hospital as he grappled with the effects of cancel culture.

“I was admitted into a mental asylum in Glenwood. I lost my mind and I was given shots of morphine and strapped with a body strap to calm me down because I had my world ended. Didn’t know what the hell was going on … ”

“I was attacked by feminists left, right, and centre. Feminists who still can’t apologise to me today … I’ve got post-traumatic stress from being in a room with too many women. I get nervous and sweat. I feel like I’m gonna be attacked … ”

‘I’ve forgiven Lerato’ – Tol Ass Mo

Mo said he has forgiven Lerato. When asked why he gets emotional when he speaks about her, the comedian said it was because he was still healing from the trauma.

He said Lerato’s “lies” cost him millions, and he almost committed suicide.

“I wanted to commit suicide multiple times … I am still healing, and you know what, I’ve forgiven Lerato Moloi. I can never be Inyanga or a prophet with a grudge. I’d be a witch,” he said.

He also said forgiving someone does not mean you have to love them or be in their space.

“Do you know what I pray to God for? To make me understand what the true notion of forgiveness really is. How do you stand [and] fight for your life? How do you prove your innocence? And how do you stay sane?” he asked.

