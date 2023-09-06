Meet Springbok flyhalf Elton Jantjies’ new girlfriend, Ashleigh Ogle

The rugby player was involved in an alleged messy affair with Springbok team dietician Zeenat Simjee late last year.

While his teammates are in France preparing for their first Rugby World Cup 2023 match against Scotland on Sunday 10 September, Springbok flyhalf Elton Jantjies is living it up with his new girlfriend.

Jantjies, who was not included in the 2023 Rugby World Cup Springbok squad, admitted last month that he tested positive for banned substance Clenbuterol during the June tests.

Clenbuterol is a fat-burning and asthma medication which also enhances stamina. The 33-year-old denied taking the substance knowingly, vowing to prove his innocence.

Elton Jantjies’ marriage

According to a report by The South African, Elton Jantjies is still legally married to his wife Iva Ristic. The digital creator told the publication that Jantjies refused to sign their divorce papers, adding that her estranged husband asked her to be patient as he is not emotionally ready to let her go.

This statement, however, is in serious contrast to photos of Jantjies and his new lover doing the rounds on social media.

Commenting about Jantjies’ latest girlfriend, Iva told the publication that she doesn’t know the woman.

“All I know is that she is comfortably settled in my very own house, she loves everything I have bought for that household, and she is proudly promoting it on social media,” she said.

On 8 August 2023, Jantjies took to his Instagram account sharing a picture of his wife and kids with the caption: “G – ” My Destination “.

Twelve days later, a woman by the name of Ashleigh Ogle took to Instagram sharing a live photo of her and Jantjies looking very cosy.

“When time stands still, everything around you seem to stop. Rollin with my G,” she captioned the post.

Ogle has shared several photos of her and the rugby player on her Instagram account, but Jantjies has yet to post a picture of his new bae on socials.

Who is Ashleigh Ogle

According to her Instagram account Ogle is amongst other things a television personality, entertainment concierge, writer and CEO at a company called Trilogy Entertainment MGMT.

The Citizen could however, not find a website for the company tying Ogle to it in any way during our relentless Google searches.

According to a reports by IOL and The South African, Ogle is a beauty influencer and OnlyFans model.

Entertainment website, Briefly previously linked her to rapper Flvme. Ogle reportedly cheated on the rapper and the couple had a very messy break-up.

