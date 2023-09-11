Pretty Yende returns to stage for the first time since her mother’s passing

Opera singer Pretty Yende’s mother, Rose, passed away in July

Opera singer Pretty Yende said she had to learn how to sing again, following her mother’s passing a few months ago.

“I know it’s been a while, so much has happened since then. I have been missing you, I’ve been thinking of you. It’s been really challenging since mom passed away,” said the singer in a short video on her social media.

Yende’s mother, Rose Thandi Yende, passed away in July and the European-based singer took time away from the stage to mourn her mother.

“My sweet mommy passed away a few days ago. Our entire family and my town are in mourning, she touched so many lives with the magnitude and kindness of her heart and smile, which could light up everything and everyone around,” wrote Yende after the news broke.

Apology

“The inevitability happened on the 21st of July. Mom passed away and since then it’s been really tough to find balance, to find hope and love and to find joy. I apologise for the performances that I had to cancel, I cancelled quite a few [performances] before she passed away and afterwards it has been difficult to sing. I actually had to learn to sing again because I couldn’t sing,” shared Yende.

“It’s a very strange place that I don’t know, but it’s part of the human experience and many have gone through them and have come out stronger, more determined and grown I guess in terms of awareness and consciousness. I’m making this video because tomorrow I’ll be performing for the first time in Europe.”

Gratitude

“I thank everyone that has been patient with me, sending me messages, supporting us as a family. All your words have meant so much and they continue to mean so so much. Thank you for also sharing your experiences.

“I had a last minute invitation to perform in Łódź Poland with the gracious invitation by the Teatr Wielki w Łodzi last night and I’m so grateful for the great success of this debut and the warmth of the audience for the wonderful concert,” said Yende after performing in Poland last night.

