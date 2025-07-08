Thembi Seete stuns in white bikini during luxurious Mauritius getaway [PICS]

Thembi recently jetted off to the tropical island of Mauritius for a well-deserved break.

Thembi Seete is soaking up the sun in Mauritius. Pictures: Instagram/@thembiseete_

After a busy few weeks of media interviews ahead of the premiere of the new season of Kings of Joburg, actress and singer Thembi Seete has taken a well-deserved break.

The star jetted off to the tropical island of Mauritius for a luxurious holiday.

ALSO READ: Why a cruise might be an ideal holiday destination for your summer

Inside Thembi Seete’s Mauritius vacation

Thembi shared a glimpse of her tropical retreat on Instagram, posting a series of sun-kissed snaps from her beachfront escape.

Picture: Instagram/@thembiseete_

One of the snaps shows Seete in a sleek white bikini, basking by the ocean with a nice view behind her.

Thembi Seete in Mauritius. Picture: Instagram/@thembiseete_

“Chasing summer, sunsets, and soaking up the beauty of the Indian Ocean,” she captioned her snaps.

Seete’s island escape comes shortly after the launch of the third season of Kings of Joburg, which premiered on Friday, 13 June.

She reprises her role as Keneilwe Masire in the hit Netflix series. Speaking to The Citizen ahead of the premiere, Seete said her character has evolved significantly since the first season.

While Keneilwe had a fiery streak in earlier seasons, Seete said she now brings a calmer, more protective energy to the role.

“This season, you see her heart and her commitment to saving her family. She’s a mother, a voice of reason — someone who’ll do anything to protect her family.”

READ MORE: ‘Far superior to anything we’ve done before’: Zolisa Xaluva, Sindi Mahlangu and Thembi Seete on ‘Kings of Joburg’ season 3