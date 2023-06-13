PICS: Inside Rachel and Siya Kolisi’s New York trip

Compiled by Asanda Mbayimbayi

Rachel Kolisi, a popular fitness instructor and social media influencer, is currently in New York to show her support to her husband Siya Kolisi, who has a new documentary called Rise: The Siya Kolisi Story.

At the beginning of the week, Rachel Kolisi took to her Instagram to share her upcoming trip to New York for the screening of the documentary at the renowned Tribeca Film Festival, currently taking place in Manhattan.

According to The South African, Rachel Kolisi confirmed the sold-out status of her husband’s documentary, Rise: The Siya Kolisi Story at the 2023 Tribeca Film Festival in Manhattan, New York.

Rise: The Siya Kolisi Story

According to SuperSport, Springboks captain Siya Kolisi provides insight into the purpose of his documentary.

“I wanted to showcase South Africa because it’s such a beautiful country, but I also wanted to authentically show viewers what the township looks like and how more people need to come and invest in these areas.

“For me, some of my best memories are from the township, and it’s the people in my community who motivate me every day.

“I now have the platform to hopefully be able to change the stories of those kids growing up in similar circumstances, but at the same time the biggest thing for me is to change the mindset while they’re still living in tough conditions,” said Kolisi.

In the documentary, Siya Kolisi also shares the story of his complicated relationship with his father, his struggle with alcoholism and his journey with wife Rachel.

Rachel Kolisi’s time in New York

In an Instagram post, Rachel Kolisi updated her fans on her day in New York, where she joyfully commemorated the screening of Rise: The Siya Kolisi Story at the Tribecca Film Festival.

