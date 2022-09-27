WATCH: Kylie Jenner gets a taste of the infamous load shedding

Lethabo Malatsi

South Africans had a field day after beauty mogul, Kylie Jenner, had a taste of the infamous load shedding following a power outage.

In a Tiktok video, the 25-year-old businesswoman was seen doing a makeup tutorial when her house lights and appliances abruptly turned off.

Whether you’re in South Africa or even the “land of opportunities” – the United States of America, no one is safe from the dark lords of load shedding.

Following the outage, the socialite calmly said “we had a power outage”, subsequently, her daughter Stormi innocently came into the room and asked “what happened to the TV?”

Clearly, nobody can escape load shedding, not even Kylie Jenner.

KYLIE JENNER AND STORMI BABYYY JUST EXPERIENCED A POWER OUTAGE



How does it feel to be us

South Africans are howling right now ????????????????????— Shy ???? (@_pooshh) September 11, 2022

Reactions

“My brain immediately went ‘load shedding,’” one South African TikTok user wrote.

Another user hilariously commented and said, “I’m glad we’re going through it together”.

Initially, people expected for a backup generator to kick in following the outage, however, there was none. This came as a shock to many.

“I’m surprised you don’t have a backup generator,” one said.

Some came to Kylie’s defense and tried to justify that maybe the beauty mogul has a generator for some parts of the house.

“She might have one for certain parts of the house. My step dad has a big-ish house and only has a generator for half of the house,” the netizen tried to justify.

“Exactly my dad used to be ready with it and our house would be the only one in the block with light,” one concurred.

Meanwhile, South Africans have been feeling the brunt of load shedding and Eskom warned that if it does not receive delivery of diesel, it may have to ramp up load shedding to even higher stages.

