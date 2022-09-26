Who is Khloé Kardashian’s new rumoured bae, Michele Morrone

Lethabo Malatsi

After making headlines following her televised past relationship, Khloé Kardashian sparked netizens’ interest after she was seen photographed with 365 Days protagonist, Michele Morrone, over the weekend.

The two were seen at the Dolce & Gabbana’s spring/summer 2023 Milan Fashion Week show sitting next to each other. They were later also photographed together in what looked to be a “cosy” picture which sparked romance rumours between the Italian on-screen “sex god” and the Good American co-founder.

The Kardashian sister attended the fashion event on Saturday with “momager” Kris Jenner and her nieces and nephew North, Saint, and Chicago, to celebrate the runway show of her sister, Kim Kardashian, with Dolce & Gabbana.

Known for his steamy scenes in 365 Days, Michele, in both a photograph and video, was seen holding the reality star fondly and appeared to whisper in her ear.

Picture: Twitter

Khloé Kardashian & 365 Days star Michele Morrone last night at the Dolce & Gabbana after party. pic.twitter.com/7Pu2UWjwcL— َ (@OffensiveDiva) September 25, 2022

Here’s what we know about Michele Morrone

Michele Morrone, 31, is an Italian actor, model, singer, and fashion designer who has appeared in both Italian and Polish films. He gained international recognition after starring as Massimo Torricelli in the 2020 erotic romantic drama 365 Days.

People speculated that he and his co-star, Anna Maria Sieklucka, were dating following their intense and complicated love story in the first and second movie [365 Days]. However, Michele does not seem to currently be in a relationship.

Tweeps react

Netizens went into a frenzy after seeing Khloé, 38, and Michele Morrone together.

“Khloe Kardashian and Michele Morrone? Oh absolutely,” one tweeted.

“Help!! What?? Khloe is dating Michele? I’m sorry but this is what Khloe needed, out with the old NBA player [Tristan Thompson] and in with the new Italian actor! We are tired of NBA boyfriends [and] they are walking red flags, hopefully Michele treats her right,” one Twitter user ecstatically said.

ALSO READ: Adam Levine’s alleged mistress opens up about affair

“I hope Khloe gets with Michele Morone, what a bloody upgrade and a half. Tristan who?” another said.

This comes after the premiere of The Kardashians, which focused on Khloé and Tristan’s cheating saga. Tristan who fathered Khloé’s two children, True and their newborn son, cheated on Khloé in 2021 while the two were on a journey of having a child through surrogacy.

Khloé said on the first episode of the show that she found out that Tristan fathered a son with fitness trainer Maralee Nichols days after they planted the embryo into their surrogate.

Khloe and Michele ? yes please! https://t.co/WVKcg0Ywaz— okuhle (@okayokuhle) September 24, 2022

omg that picture of khloe and michele morroone ???? i literally just woke up and that's all i need today— aya (@noushaxoxo) September 25, 2022

NOW READ: Khloé Kardashian ‘depressed and sad’ but ready to raise her kids without Tristan