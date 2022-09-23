Khloe Kardashian ‘depressed and sad’ but ready to raise her kids without Tristan

Sandisiwe Mbhele

Khloe Kardashian has told her side of the story about how she found out that the father of her children Tristan Thompson had a child with another woman.

In the season two premiere of The Kardashians on Hulu, viewers got to see an inside look at Kardashian and Thompson’s journey to welcoming a second child via a surrogate.

It was announced in July that the pair, who are no longer together, made a decision to have another child. They already have another child together – four-year-old daughter, True.

The news of Tristan’s affair broke whilst the two were expecting their second child, meaning Tristan had a third child with another woman.

Thompson has often made headlines for cheating scandals since starting a relationship with Kardashian in 2018. It was reported in December that he had a child with a woman that he had cheated with while still in a relationship with Kardashian.

The reality star said on the show she found out about Tristan’s other child just days after they planted the embryo in the surrogate.

The businesswoman was emotional while opening up about the scandal, adding that since the story broke it’s been a dark period.

“Ever since December, it’s been this dark cloud looming over me. Every single day, I’ve been feeling depressed and sad, and now that my son is here, I get to move on and I get to enjoy. It’s almost like I get to close that chapter and be done with this trauma and put it behind me.

“Now I finally get to start the healing process. Now I get to start enjoying my life with two kids in it and figuring this out,” she added. “This is gonna be day one, and this is gonna be the start of something positive and happy and beautiful.”

In the show, they shared the first pictures of their son with Thompson by her side after the surrogate delivered the baby.

The name of their boy still hasn’t been revealed.

Viewers and commentators flocked to Twitter to share their opinions, as some couldn’t believe Thompson would go ahead with having a child with Kardashian knowing very well he was keeping his third child a secret.

