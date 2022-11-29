LaConco links up with RHOCT’s Camilla and Beverley

Kaunda Selisho

After its new-found international fanbase, South Africa’s Real Housewives franchise is starting to resemble its international counterparts with housewives from different cities getting to know each other even when the cameras are not around.

Most recently, Real Housewives of Durban breakout star Nonkanyiso ‘LaConco’ Conco met up with Camilla Mcdowell and Beverley Steyn from the Real Housewives of Cape Town cast for a lunch that left LaConco with a few life lessons.

Taking to Instagram, Camilla shared a few pictures that they took and wrote; “Me and LaC!! A wonderful afternoon and a long lunch spent with my beautiful friends @_laconco and @beverley_erika_steyn… Can’t wait to do this again soon! SO MANY things to plan!!”

“I’ve actually taken so much from our chats, love you loads. See you soon and thank you,” commented LaConco.

LaConco’s body trends

The reality star and TV presenter recently trended after sharing images documenting her weight loss, a journey that she has been on for months.

“It’s been three years since I tried to lose weight and stay healthy. I have to say it is difficult and uncomfortable. I no longer eat for flavour, but I consume what my body needs,” explained LaConco in an Instagram post.

LaConco just debuted her transformed bod. She looks amazing. Her silhouette?!— Nomalizo (@uNolizwi) November 25, 2022

“I’ve been on a nutrition guide, gym, skin care, colon hydrotherapy, vitamin supplements and lipo,” she added which caused quite a stir.

“This post is to appreciate the great team that has brought me closer to the body of my dreams. The aim is not to be slim, but well shaped, beautiful skin and healthy,” concluded the Real Housewives star.

Prior to her admission of having gotten liposuction, social media users had assumed she had gotten a Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL).

