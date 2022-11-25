‘Well-shaped and healthy’- Laconco turns heads with new body

Lethabo Malatsi

If you did not jump on the “new body, who’s this” bandwagon this year, then you clearly missed the memo.

This as public figures were seen gracing social media with their new bodies; and media personality, Nonkanyiso “Laconco” Conco followed suit.

Laconco astounded her followers on social media; Instagram and Twitter, with her new look following a successful liposuction.

‘Body of my dreams’

Dazzling in a red and white figure-hugging dress, LaConco says it took her three years to get closer to the “body of my dreams” and that her aim is not to be slim, but to be “well-shaped, beautiful skin and healthy”.

“It’s been three years trying to reach my healthy body goals; I can now say I’m so close. Thank you to my gym instructor, colon hydro therapist and aesthetic doctors,” she said on Twitter.

Laconco, on Instagram, said it has been “difficult and uncomfortable”, citing she “no longer eats for flavour, but I consume what my body needs”.

“I’ve been on a nutrition guide, gym, skin care, colon hydrotherapy, vitamin supplements and Lipo. This post is to appreciate the great team that has brought me closer to the body of my dreams,” the reality tv star wrote.

‘You look phenomenal’

Industry friends and followers were elated for Laconco’s new look, and comments on how great she looks flooded the post’s comment section.

“You look phenomenal and it’s radiating from the inside. It’s a very difficult journey because we have to be honest about how we feel about food and when and why we consume it. For you to write what you have means you’re in control and it shows through your smile which reaches your eyes. Here’s to you Queen,” radio presenter and musician Unathi Nkayi said.

“Mnge (friend) Congratulations, it’s not easy and it requires a lot of discipline. I am super proud of you,” stand-up comedian Thenjiwe Moseley wrote.

