Lakshmi string: Sorisha’s ‘wealth bracelet’ explained 

Kaunda Selisho

The Real Housewives of Durban star Sorisha Naidoo recently spoke about a “wealth bracelet” during an afternoon out with her co-star Slindile Wendy Ndlovu (Slee) and now everyone on social media wants one.

During their meeting at a fabric shop, Slee confided in Sorisha about her spiritual journey.

She then noted the threaded bracelet that Sorisha often wears which she explained as a prayer in the Hindu culture for wealth.

Sorisha noted that Slee also had threaded bracelets of her own and took the opportunity to ask her what hers are for.

“You know, that red string, we tie it every year, once a year, and it lasts me year to year. It’s a prayer in the Hindu culture for wealth.

ALSO READ: RHODurban’s Londie London says Hlubi Nkosi ‘doesn’t care about the kids’

“So it’s the Goddess Lakshmi and you tie it once a year, and it’s supposed to last you to the following year, to the date and then you tie a new string,” explained Sorisha in the episode.

RHODurban’s grootman

Not only did viewers of the show joke about needing a ‘wealth bracelet’ of their own, they also frequently call Sorisha the “grootman” of the show due to the unbelievable amount of wealth her businessman husband, Vivian Reddy, has secured for himself over the years.

Often called ‘Viv’ by those closest to him, Reddy is a South African Indian of South Indian descent and the founder of the Edison Group.

Over the decades, he has amassed a business empire with interests in energy, casinos, healthcare, financial services and property development.

Low-key cannot stop thinking about the Hindu prayer for wealth bracelet Sorisha has #RHODurban— sazi (@sazyngobese) February 22, 2023

He often invests some of his money into his wife’s business ventures and this has led to the belief that she is the richest cast member on The Real Housewives of Durban.

This is also part fo the reason fans have expressed an interest in her wealth bracelet, hoping to enjoy the same fortune she does.

Lakshmi string

According to The Health Journal, a Lakshmi string (sometimes written as Laxmi or Lukshmee) is a sacred string that signifies that the wearer will be blessed with prosperity, fertility, wealth, beauty, peace, happiness, health and long life.

“The strings have seven knots with the eighth formed when tied. These knots symbolise the eight kinds of wealth that are established.”

According to a report by The Post, during the month of August, Hindu people invoke the blessings of the Goddess Lutchmee (Lutchmee Prayers).

“In South Africa, this prayer is usually observed in the morning in many homes by of­fering fruit, milk, coconut, and sweet rice to the deity to invoke her divine blessing. Pieces of red sacred string/ cotton are also placed in front of the deity’s statue or photograph to be blessed by Mother Lutchmee,” read part of the report by The Post.

Bracelet ele ya Sorisha ya wealth, I need it 🤭— LONG LIVE MEGA! (@kayzzmotitsoe) February 23, 2023

Though praying to Lakshmi is a Hindu practice, a Durban-based temple called the Umbango Sri Siva Soobramonair Alayam often invites people who may not necessarily be Hindu to observe the prayer as well as the day’s other festivities.

READ NEXT: This is why Nonku Williams is getting sued for R2m